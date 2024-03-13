Highlights Manchester United versus Liverpool is one of the greatest rivalries in world football.

The two teams have won every single trophy possible over the years, dominating football in England and abroad in the Champions League and European Cup.

This article looks at which team has been more successful in every competition they've both won, with Man United's Premier League dominance shining through.

Manchester United versus Liverpool is one of the fiercest rivalries in football. Situated just 35 miles away from one another in the North West of England, the fanbases of both clubs have a deep hatred for each other, which has been replicated on the pitch over the years.

The rivalry between the two sides has only increased over the years due to the success of both clubs. Man United dominated English football under Sir Alex Ferguson's guidance, whilst Liverpool had a period of greatness under Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish. Success only increases the drama in football.

However, with so many competitions won, this article details every competition which both teams have won. Looking at who has been more successful in the overall picture, we've worked out who has been the better team over the course of history. It's been inspired by Jurgen Klopp's imminent departure from Liverpool in 2024 after years of glory.

Competition Times won by Liverpool Years won by Liverpool Times won by Manchester United Years won by Manchester United Premier League 1 2020 13 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013 First Division (pre-1992) 18 1901, 1906, 1922, 1923, 1947, 1964, 1966, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990 7 1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965, 1967 FA Cup 8 1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006, 2022 12 1909, 1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2016 League Cup 10 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1995, 2001, 2003, 2012, 2022, 2024 6 1992, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2017, 2023 European Cup/Champions League 6 1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019 3 1968, 1999, 2008 Europa League 3 1973, 1976, 2001 1 2017 Club World Cup 1 2019 1 2008

Related The 20 Signings Michael Edwards Made at Liverpool (Ranked) Michael Edwards was responsible for many incredible signings at Liverpool during his first spell at Anfield.

League Cup

Firstly, the League Cup is widely seen as the least important competition in English football. Seen as a second thought after the Premier League and FA Cup, very few teams ever field a full-strength eleven from the first round to the last. However, it is still seen as a major competition — and the thought of winning at Wembley is palpable.

Liverpool last won the competition in February 2024, dramatically beating Chelsea 1-0 in extra time, thanks to a powerful header from Virgil van Dijk. It epitomised the club's success in the competition, winning it ten times overall - the most out of any club. Meanwhile, United most recently won it in 2023, beating Newcastle in the final, yet they've only won it six times.

Information Liverpool Man United Times won 10 6 Finals lost 4 4 Semi-finals lost 5 7

FA Cup

The FA Cup is the oldest - and greatest - competition in the world. From giant killings to rivalries in each round, the competition sees every team in England go head-to-head. The final at Wembley is earmarked as one of the best days in the sporting calendar — and both of these teams have had success in the competition. This time around, Man United have the bragging rights, winning the competition 12 times.

The last time they won it came in 2016 when Jesse Lingard scored a stunning extra-time winner after the Red Devils went down to ten men against Crystal Palace. Liverpool last won it in 2022 on penalties against Chelsea, yet both will be aiming for glory in 2024.

Information Liverpool Man United Times won 8 12 Matches played 451 323 Matches won 238 200 Correct as of 11/3/24

UEFA Cup/Europa League

The Europa League, formally named the UEFA Cup, has always been seen as the second tier of English football. Teams don't want to compete in it, because it means they failed to qualify for the Champions League, yet - if you win it - it is still a major achievement. Liverpool and Man United have both tasted success, with the latter winning it most recently in 2017.

On that occasion, the Red Devils, guided by Jose Mourinho, beat Ajax in the final in Basel. Liverpool have never won the Europa League, but they've won the UEFA Cup on three occasions. In 2001, they dramatically beat Alaves 5-4 after Golden Goal in a match that symbolised why the trophy is loved in football, despite being the 'baby brother' of the Champions League.

Information Liverpool Man United Times won 3 1 Matches played 131 76 Matches won 71 39 Correct as of 11/3/24

Club World Cup

The Club World Cup is only for the greatest teams in the world. It's suggested in the name, but you have to win the continental competition - the Champions League, in Europe's case - to qualify. Liverpool and Man United have both won the competition once, despite qualifying for it twice. In 2019, Liverpool beat C.F. Monterrey 2-1 in the semi-finals before beating Flamengo 1-0 after extra-time in the final. It covered over their scars from losing the final to Sao Paulo FC 14 years prior.

Meanwhile, Man United won it in 2008 by beating L.D.U. Quito 1-0 in the final. This also covered over disappointment from eight years beforehand when they were knocked out of the group stages in the inaugural tournament. It's impossible to separate the rivals in this legendary international tournament.

Information Liverpool Man United Times won 1 1 Matches played 4 5 Matches won 3 3

European Cup/Champions League

However, the Champions League, formally classed as the European Cup, still holds immense value as the most important competition against foreign sides. It's one of the hardest trophies to win over the course of the season, yet Liverpool and Man United have tasted success on a combined nine occasions. Liverpool most recently won it in 2019, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final. That stunning night in Madrid came 14 years after they last won the tournament when they came from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan in Istanbul, remaining one of the greatest nights in the club's history.

In United's case, they have had far less success, last winning it on penalties in 2008 against English rivals Chelsea. Their most famous win came in 1999 when they scored twice in stoppage time to beat Bayern Munich and complete a historic treble. Despite this, Liverpool have the bragging rights over their rivals in Europe's legendary competition.

Information Liverpool Man United Times won 6 3 Matches played 248 294 Matches won 144 160 Correct as of 11/3/24

Related Champions League Prize Money For 2024/2025 Season There's a reason why every elite club is so desperate to reach the Champions League...

First Division

Some people often forget that there was football before the Premier League was born in 1992, yet that was the case — and it was full of drama. Liverpool won the First Division 18 times - the most of anyone - dominating the country under the guidance of the heroic names of Paisley and Bill Shankly. They were almost unstoppable in the 1980s, winning it for five out of the seven years from 1982 to 1997. Man United still won it seven times, yet they came nowhere near the success of Liverpool. The Merseyside club even accumulated more than 200 points more than the Red Devils, albeit in over 200 more games. If that doesn't highlight their greatness, nothing does.

Information Liverpool Man United Times won 18 7 Matches played 3094 2738 Matches won 1407 1161

Premier League

Close

Finally, the Premier League is arguably the most important competition in the world for English fans. It takes 38 matches from August to May to be triumphant, requiring immense consistency, composure and world-class ability. Only the very best teams in the country ever have a chance of glory — and there's been no better team than Man United in the Premier League. Remarkably, the Red Devils have won the competition 13 times since it was born in 1992.

Their last success came in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson. However, the legendary manager retired and, since then, they have fallen into simply trying to battle for Champions League qualification. They've had several heavy defeats since. Liverpool seemed to be cursed in the English top flight since 1992, but that suddenly changed under Jurgen Klopp's guidance in 2019. They finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy in the Covid-19-disrupted season, winning it behind closed doors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Alex Ferguson was Man United's manager for all 13 Premier League triumphs.

Information Liverpool Man United Times won 1 13 Matches played 1219 1219 Matches won 647 741 Correct as of 11/3/24

Related Craziest Results on the Final Day of the Premier League GIVEMESPORT looks at the 8 most thrilling matches that closed out a Premier League season.

Stats via the Premier League and Transfermarkt