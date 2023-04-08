Ajax’s promising young defender Devyne Rensch is attracting interest from Liverpool and Manchester United as both evaluate future defensive plans.

While United have been linked with high-profile targets such as Jeremie Frimpong and Benjamin Pavard, who are indeed being checked out, sources suggest they are still keeping a close eye on Dutch talent, having already signed Antony, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia from Eredivisie clubs.

Could Liverpool enter the race to sign Ajax's Devyne Rensch?

Rensch, who has made 31 appearances for Ajax this season, is one of the players United have been monitoring, but Liverpool could also enter the race as they consider bolstering their options.

Rensch, 20, usually plays at right-back for Ajax and the Reds are on the lookout for more competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was left out for the game against Chelsea on Tuesday night. His performances have been under scrutiny recently, with opposing teams targeting him as a potential weakness in Liverpool's lineup, and Joe Gomez started the game at Stamford Bridge.

Could it impact Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Liverpool?

So far sources are indicating there is not an intention to replace Trent permanently but there is an expectation they will go into the market to find an exciting emerging talent to push him for that role in the team. The hope would be to spark Trent into better form as his place in the side has been too much of a guarantee.

Rensch can also play in the centre of defence and has a bright future in the game, though Ajax will be keen to hold on to him beyond this season. He has been sidelined with a thigh injury in recent weeks but has become a regular part of the side.

United’s interest comes at a time when one of their Dutch players, Donny van de Beek, is being linked with a return to Ajax. He arrived at United in September 2020 for an initial £34.6million from Ajax and has struggled to make an impression in the Premier League.

Last season he was loaned to Everton and this term he has been further troubled at Old Trafford due to a knee injury.