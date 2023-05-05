Has Manchester United's dramatic defeat to Brighton on Thursday given Liverpool hope in the race to finish in the top four?

After five consecutive wins, Jurgen Klopp's side are now just four points behind United, who occupy fourth spot. However, they have played a game more and need a minor miracle to overcome their rivals.

But if Liverpool can extend their winning run to nine by winning their final four matches, they do have an outside chance.

And to prove that, we've decided to work out the results needed for Liverpool to finish above United and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Stranger things have certainly happened...

The results needed for Liverpool to finish above Man Utd in fourth

Saturday 6 May:

Liverpool 2-0 Brentford

Sunday 7 May:

West Ham 2-1 Man Utd

Liverpool know they could go within one point of Man Utd with a win against Brentford and, with that incentive, we're backing Klopp's side to continue their winning win.

But United don't have long to get over their defeat to Brighton and, with West Ham needing a couple more points to ensure they're 100% safe this season, an upset isn't too unrealistic.

The results would leave Liverpool one point behind Man Utd having played a game more.

Saturday 13 May:

Man Utd 2-0 Wolves

Monday 15 May:

Leicester 1-2 Liverpool

United have six days to recover from their second consecutive defeat against West Ham, and we can't see them slipping up at home to Wolves.

On Monday, Liverpool follow suit with a narrow win against relegation-threatened Leicester. They're still on United's coattails.

Saturday 20 May:

Liverpool 2-0 Aston Villa

Bournemouth 1-1 Man Utd

A huge day in the race for a top-four finish between Liverpool and United.

Liverpool get the better of an in-form Aston Villa at Anfield, while United struggle to a 1-1 draw against a resurgent Bournemouth.

The two results would see Liverpool go into fourth by a point - although United would still have a game in hand and have the advantage.

Thursday 25 May:

Man Utd 2-0 Chelsea

United's game in hand is against Chelsea, and they see them off 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams. It would put Erik ten Hag's side two points clear of Liverpool heading into the final day.

Sunday 28 May:

Man Utd 1-1 Fulham

Southampton 0-3 Liverpool

With one eye on the FA Cup final and exhausted from their hectic schedule, United can only manage a draw at home to Fulham who get revenge for their FA Cup defeat in the same stadium.

That leaves Liverpool with the relatively simple task of beating already relegated Southampton to claim that all-important fourth place.

Likely? Not really. Impossible? Certainly not...