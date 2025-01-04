Liverpool and Manchester United will go head-to-head in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday afternoon as Arne Slot looks to pile more misery on Ruben Amorim.

The Reds currently lead the way in the Premier League and come into this game after a dominant 5-0 win away at West Ham United last time out, while Amorim's side have lost each of their last three league outings after a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle at Old Trafford in their last game.

Both sides have got injury concerns and with the busy schedule now coming to an end the managers have got some big decisions to make with their team selections for the big game, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up for the clash.

Liverpool Team News

Joe Gomez ruled out

Slot has been hit with another defensive injury coming into this game with centre-back Gomez ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring problem which saw him forced off against West Ham.

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley have returned to training for the first time ahead of the game but it seems unlikely either will be ready to start, which means Jarell Quansah is likely to get the nod alongside Virgil Van Dijk at the back. Trent Alexander-Arnold will start despite Real Madrid making their interest in the right-back official. Dominik Szoboszlai is available to return after serving a one-game ban for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Joe Gomez Hamstring 01/02/2025 Conor Bradley Hamstring 05/01/2025 Ibrahima Konate Knee 05/01/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot shared an update on his squad's fitness and availability for the game.

“Joe [Gomez] is of course not in a good place when it comes to his injury. He is out for a few weeks, that’s for sure. “Conor [Bradley] and Ibou [Konate] will train with us today for the first time. So, [I am] curious and interested to see where they exactly are, of course. They have worked hard to come back to the team but the next step is always, ‘How do you handle team sessions?’ They will train with us today, the two of them. “So, hopefully everybody is ready – except for Joe Gomez – to be part of the game on Sunday.”

Liverpool Predicted XI

Quansah to start in defence

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Gakpo; Diaz.

Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Kelleher (GK), Tsimikas (DEF), Konate (DEF), Endo (MID), Szoboszlai (MID), Morton (MID), Jota (FWD), Nunez (FWD), Chiesa (FWD).

With Gomez out and Konate unlikely to be risked, Quansah will get the nod at the back while Alexander-Arnold will continue at right-back despite speculation over his future. Curtis Jones should keep his place in midfield too, while Luis Diaz could lead the line ahead of £45m man Diogo Jota and £85m forward Darwin Nunez.

Man Utd Team News

Rashford likely to miss out with illness

Amorim has confirmed that forward Marcus Rashford is set to miss the clash at Anfield after not training all week due to illness, just days after he finally returned to the matchday squad against Newcastle.

The England star was omitted from four consecutive games before being an unused sub on Monday, but he won't be available at Anfield and will join Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Mason Mount on the sidelines. Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte will return from suspension following their bans against Newcastle.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Marcus Rashford Illness 12/01/2025 Mason Mount Hamstring Unknown Victor Lindelof Other Unknown Luke Shaw Calf Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared an update on the squad's availability.

“At the moment he's [Rashford] ill, he's not training, so we'll see in the future, but this is like a normal player. Then I make a selection, it's the same. I think he's going to be out this week. He's not training so we will see but I think, this week, he's out.”

Man Utd Predicted XI

Ugarte and Fernandes to return

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Amad, Mainoo, Hojlund.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Maguire (DEF), Malacia (DEF), Evans (DEF), Casemiro (MID), Eriksen (MID), Antony (FWD), Garnacho (FWD), Zirkzee (FWD).

Ugarte and Fernandes will almost certainly return to the starting lineup for Amorim in this game, while Kobbie Mainoo should come into the team after replacing £36.5m man Joshua Zirkzee in the first half of the defeat against the Magpies. Leny Yoro's pace and one-against-one defending may be needed in the back line too, while both Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are likely to continue in the wing-back positions.