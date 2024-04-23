Highlights Liverpool would be making a bold move by appointing Wolverhampton Wanderers' Gary O'Neil as their managerial successor to Jurgen Klopp.

Reports have claimed that O'Neil has been interviewed to succeed the legendary German head coach in the Anfield dugout.

The 40-year-old has enjoyed an impressive managerial career so far, steering AFC Bournemouth and Wolves to Premier League survival in the wake of adversity.

Liverpool would be making a "bold move" by appointing Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil as their successor to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, according to journalist Neil Jones.

The Reds are set for a new era with Klopp confirming that he will leave his current post as head coach at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool have been linked with several managerial replacements, including Ruben Amorim and Arne Slot, but O'Neil appears to be the latest in a long line of potential options. The Englishman is enjoying an exceptional season in charge of Wolves, having guided them to mathematical Premier League safety by mid-April.

Liverpool interview O'Neil

The Wolves boss has earned plaudits at Molineux

According to DaveOCKOP, Gary O'Neil has been interviewed for the Liverpool head coach's role, which will become vacant when Jurgen Klopp steps aside at the end of the season. The 40-year-old is currently in charge at Wolves, where he is hoping to lead his side to a top-half finish this term.

O'Neil has already worked as a coach for Liverpool's youth teams, before joining Scott Parker at AFC Bournemouth, eventually taking over as Cherries head coach following the former's sacking in August 2022. O'Neil himself was let go by pending Reds sporting director, having steered the south coast outfit to safety, before replacing Julen Lopetegui at Wolves.

Speaking about the potential appointment of O'Neil at Wolves, journalist Neil Jones admitted that it would be a bold move from both the manager and the club, when speaking on The Redmen TV. Jones has also dwelled on the relationship between the potential head coach and the Reds board and believes it's too soon for both parties to work together:

“The relationships are interesting. There’s the Portsmouth connection with Michael Edwards and David Woodfine. But Richard Hughes was the technical director at Bournemouth and chose not to hire him and appointed Andoni Iraola instead. There’s no guarantee that, just because they are friendly, it’s a ‘jobs for the boys’ type of thing. Hughes has shown in the past that that isn’t the case. I think O’Neil is a potentially interesting candidate somewhere down the line, but I feel like it would be a really, really bold move from Liverpool and from him to do that. I think it’s too soon.”

Paulo Fonseca a 'new name' on Liverpool's shortlist

The Lille manager has reportedly held 'informal talks'

According to reports, Liverpool are admirers of Lille manager Paulo Fonseca. The 51-year-old is said to have been the subject of informal talks at Anfield, as the Reds consider their replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who will leave Merseyside after over eight years in charge of the Premier League giants.

Fonseca has enjoyed an impressive managerial career on the continent so far, taking charge of sizable European outfits including Shakhtar Donetsk, AS Roma, and now Lille. The Ligue 1 side impressed British audiences with their Europa Conference League quarter-final showing against Aston Villa, where they were unfortunate to lose out on penalties to Unai Emery's side.