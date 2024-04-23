Highlights Liverpool are considering Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Dutchman is now the favourite with Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim set for talks with West Ham United.

Slot's success makes him a potential target for Premier League clubs.

Liverpool could now turn to Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot in their bid to appoint a new manager at Anfield, as journalist Dean Jones analyses the potential candidates for the soon-to-be vacant job.

The Reds are looking to appoint a successor to Jurgen Klopp, who has confirmed that he will leave his role as manager at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool have been linked with several names over the past few months, but are yet to commit to a name as they consider worthy replacements. Slot has enjoyed a successful tenure at Feyenoord and could be tempted upon a move to the Premier League.

Slot appears as potential Liverpool target

According to The Athletic, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is in London to hold talks with West Ham United over potentially making the switch to the London Stadium. The 39-year-old head coach had been the favourite to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, with Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso and Germany's Julian Nagelsmann being ruled out of the race.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Slot has earned 2.13 points per match after 144 in charge of Feyenoord since July 2021.

Following Amorim's talks with the Irons, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has been made favourite to succeed Klopp on Merseyside. The 45-year-old has enjoyed a productive tenure with the Dutch giants, winning the Eredivisie during the 2022/23 season and securing the KNVB Cup last weekend, following a 1-0 win over NEC Nijmegen.

Dean Jones - Slot will 'inevitably' move to the Premier League

Jones admits that Slot will inevitably move to the Premier League at some point, but didn't anticipate it to be to a club the size of Liverpool this early. The journalist also hints that names such as Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi and Bologna's Thiago Motta still haven't nailed their colours to the mast, amid links. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"The latest twist in the Amorim saga is interesting because it was feeling inevitable recently that it was only a matter of time before a breakthrough would be made in terms of him joining Liverpool. But now we can consider what might happen instead. One of the new names that suddenly emerged over the weekend was Arne Slot, which came at an interesting time because there were signs that a surprise could come if Amorim didn’t land the job. At Feyenoord, Slot won the league last year and sees his side second in the table this time around. He will inevitably jump to the Premier League at some point, but it was not anticipated that it would be as big a job as Liverpool just yet. "Slot is a new name, but others who have been in and around the conversation and still haven’t nailed themselves to new jobs are De Zerbi and Thiago Motta. The whispers that have leaked out have seemed pretty clear that De Zerbi doesn’t fit at the moment, but once Alonso, Nagelsmann and Amorim start to drop out of the conversation, you wonder where this could end up."

Jamie Carragher tips De Zerbi for Liverpool switch

Following The Athletic's David Ornstein's revelation that Amorim was set for talks with West Ham, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher hinted that he feels Roberto De Zerbi is the favourite to take the Liverpool hot seat. That is because incoming sporting director Richard Hughes is said to have wanted to appoint the Italian during his time at AFC Bournemouth.

However, Slot, described as a "Pep Guardiola-style manager" by Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, may cost significantly less in compensation and offer Liverpool something fresh in the Anfield dugout. The Reds are currently focused on securing their second Premier League title under Klopp, after already adding the Carabao Cup to their trophy cabinet in February.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 23-04-24.