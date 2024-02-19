Highlights Liverpool face competition from Bayern Munich to appoint Xabi Alonso as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield.

Alonso is reportedly a top target for both the Reds and the Bundesliga giants.

The Spanish head coach is on course to lead Bayer Leverkusen to their first ever German top-flight title.

Liverpool could face competition to appoint Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Anfield, with Bayern Munich also reportedly lining up a move for the in-demand manager, according to The Athletic journalist Raphael Honigstein.

Klopp will step down from his role as Reds manager at the end of the 2023/24 season as the Merseyside outfit work tirelessly to appoint a credible successor.

Alonso is into his second season at Bayer Leverkusen and hopes to secure an unprecedented Bundesliga title for the German outfit. However, Bayern Munich are reportedly considering a move for his services should they decide to part ways with Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern could rival Liverpool for Alonso’s services

The Reds will see Klopp leave at the end of the season

Following Klopp’s announcement that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, the Reds hierarchy must start planning on identifying a worthy successor at Anfield. According to Football Insider, Liverpool are looking to appoint Alonso as the club’s new head coach, alongside Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes, to replace the departed Jorg Schmadtke.

The duo rank at the top of the Reds’ shortlist and are keen to snap up those credited with transforming the German outfit into genuine Bundesliga title contenders. Liverpool also have Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, and German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann on their shortlist.

However, Honigstein reports in The Athletic that Bayern Munich are targeting a move for Alonso should they decide to sack Tuchel. The Bundesliga holders are enduring a disappointing campaign domestically and trail Alonso’s Leverkusen at the top of the league by eight points.

Any appointment of the Spanish head coach at the Allianz Arena would be with a view to taking over in the summer ahead of the 2024/25 season. Tuchel’s sacking wouldn’t come as a surprise in Munich after domestic defeats at the hands of Leverkusen and VfL Bochum came either side of a 1-0 Champions League last-16 first-leg defeat at Lazio.

Alonso is said to be high on the list of potential Tuchel successors after sounding out former head coach Hansi Flick as a possible emergency temporary replacement. Liverpool will be wary of Bayern’s interest in Alonso and may move quickly to secure his services ahead of a crucial managerial appointment.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 32 Wins 28 Draws 4 Losses 0 Points per match 2.75 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 19-02-24

The forward left the field on a stretcher last weekend

According to Liverpool ECHO journalist Paul Gorst, the Reds are ‘making further assessments’ on Diogo Jota after he sustained a knee injury in the side’s 4-1 victory at Brentford on 17th February. The forward picked up the knock after Bees midfielder Christian Norgaard landed awkwardly on the Portugal international.

In further concerning news for Liverpool, reports in Egypt suggest that Mohamed Salah has suffered a recurrence of a muscle injury that kept him out of action for a month. The 31-year-old returned to the pitch last weekend, scoring his 19th goal of the campaign.