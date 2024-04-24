Highlights Liverpool are set to 'intensify' their pursuit of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot this week as they look to secure Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield.

Liverpool's bid to appoint Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as their next head coach at Anfield is "moving fast", according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new boss after Jurgen Klopp confirmed that he would be leaving his current post at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool have been linked with names such as Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, but it now seems they have turned their attentions elsewhere. Slot has previously been linked with the Tottenham Hotspur post, having impressed in his current role as Feyenoord boss.

Liverpool will 'intensify' Slot pursuit this week

It's been a busy week in Liverpool's race to appoint a new head coach at Anfield. On Monday afternoon, The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed that a move for Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim was 'unlikely' ahead of the 39-year-old's unsuccessful talks with West Ham United. The Reds have now turned their attentions to Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool will 'intensify' their pursuit of Slot this week, with the end of the 2023/24 season and Jurgen Klopp's reign drawing ever closer. The 45-year-old, dubbed a "super attacking" manager by Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan, has impressed over the last two seasons with the Rotterdam-based giants.

Last term, Slot helped secure an unexpected Eredivisie title ahead of the likes of Ajax and PSV Eindhoven. Though only able to achieve a second-placed finish at best this term, he has still brought home the KNVB Cup following their triumph over NEC Nijmegen last weekend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Slot has earned a points per match record of 2.12 across the current campaign, having taken charge of 43 games.

Jacobs understands that Feyenoord want a compensation package in excess of €10m (close to £9m) for their manager, which is not as high as the €20m (£17m) Spurs were quoted last summer. Things are 'moving fast', and Liverpool have a positive relationship with his agent, Rafaela Pimenta. Providing an update on X, Jacobs said:

"Liverpool will intensify their pursuit of Arne Slot this week. Contact expected with Slot and Feyenoord. Understand compensation Feyenoord want is €10m+. Not as high as the €20m Spurs quoted. Things moving fast. #LFC have a good relationship with Slot’s agent Rafaela Pimenta."

Liverpool starting to think about 'formal manager interviews'

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (23rd April) that Liverpool are starting to consider formal manager interviews as they hurry along to the next process of replacing Jurgen Klopp. They will need to think hard about a potential successor to the German boss, who has guided the Reds to one of the most successful periods in their history, having won both the Champions League and Premier League.

The journalist has revealed that Liverpool are 'on track', having earmarked mid to late April as the time to start approaching and interviewing managers about potentially taking the hot seat at Anfield. However, the date of those talks can differentiate, with the six-time European Cup winners keen not to disrupt a manager's season if there's something to play for in the late stages.

