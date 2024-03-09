Highlights Liverpool are focusing on their own offer to sway Xabi Alonso to Anfield, amid reports in Germany that he is leaning towards the Bayern Munich vacancy.

The Reds are unfazed by Bayern's pursuit and remain confident in their own ability to attract the 42-year-old to the Premier League.

Liverpool are planning ahead for Jurgen Klopp's exit, who will leave at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool are focusing on their own offer to convince Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso to make the move to Anfield amid rumours he could be set for Bayern Munich ahead of the 2024/25 season, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Reds are set for a summer of upheaval following the conclusion of the current campaign, with Jurgen Klopp announcing his decision to step down at the end of this term.

Liverpool are also on the hunt for a new sporting director after Jorg Schmadtke's short spell on Merseyside came to an end following the 2024 winter transfer window. Alonso is enjoying an excellent season with Bayer Leverkusen and is on course to guide the German outfit to their first ever Bundesliga title.

Liverpool unmoved by Bayern talk surrounding Alonso

Bayern are also on the lookout for a new manager

According to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are planning their 'next steps' in their bid to appoint Alonso as Thomas Tuchel's successor at the Allianz Arena. The Spaniard does not have a written release clause in his contract until the summer of 2025, meaning club's will have to move quickly to secure his services at an affordable cost.

However, GIVEMESPORT sources report that Liverpool are not paying attention to the rumour mill in Germany, with suggestions that Bayern are confident they will win the race for the Alonso.

Liverpool had been privately made aware of Klopp's decision to leave in November 2023 and have the advantage of extra months planning for the eventual departure of the legendary German manager, but Alonso's current feeling towards a move is unclear. January's announcement of the 56-year-old's pending exit came as no shock to the hierarchy, who will have already had a list of potential replacements drawn up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : Alonso has earned an average of 2.76 points per match across the 2023/24 season as Bayer Leverkusen head coach.

Our sources also claim there is plenty of PR-led noise coming out of Germany, ahead of a potential switch between Leverkusen and Bayern. The 32-time German champions will sacrifice the services of Tuchel at the end of the season, after both parties decided to part ways following their domestic struggles. The reigning champions are set to lose their grip on the Bundesliga title for the first time since the 2011/12 season. However, Bayern remain confident of securing Alonso's signature ahead of next term, but the same is also true for Liverpool.

Rather than worrying about outside news and reports, Liverpool are preparing their own offer and hope it will be enough to convince their former midfielder to take the reins from Klopp. Alonso's primary focus is likely to be on Leverkusen's remaining Bundesliga fixtures this season as he looks to guide the club to a league title ahead of Bayern.

Liverpool will have Alonso alternatives lined up

Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto De Zerbi have been considered

Liverpool can't afford to put all of their eggs in the Alonso basket and will therefore have to consider alternative options. According to reports, German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann is 'profiling well' in the Reds' data model. The 36-year-old left Bayern Munich in March 2023 and sees his contract with Germany expire following the conclusion of EURO 2024.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (5th March) that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim are also on the six-time European Cup winners' shortlist. The highly rated duo are both impressing in their respective jobs and could be tempted by the opportunity to move to a global giant.

All stats according to Transfermarkt , correct as of 07-03-24.