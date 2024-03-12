Highlights Liverpool are confident of luring Xabi Alonso to Anfield and are unfazed by Bayern Munich's interest in the Bayer Leverkusen manager.

The Reds are on the lookout for their next head coach after Jurgen Klopp revealed he would leave the Merseyside club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool have appointed Michael Edwards as CEO of football operations, who could look to hire AFC Bournemouth's Richard Hughes as the club's next sporting director.

Liverpool don’t fear Bayern Munich in the race to appoint Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as their next head coach at Anfield, as journalist Ben Jacobs claims the club are “confident in their own pitch.”

The Reds are looking for a new boss after Jurgen Klopp revealed that he would be leaving the Merseyside giants at the end of the 2023/24 season, following almost nine years at the helm.

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup title and are in the hunt to secure a quadruple of trophies, with the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup still up for grabs this campaign. Alonso is enjoying a fantastic season at Leverkusen and has captured the attention of some of the continent’s biggest clubs as he prepares for a potential summer move.

Liverpool and Bayern competing for Alonso’s services

Following Klopp’s announcement that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, the Reds have been looking for a potential successor to their legendary head coach. The German informed the club’s hierarchy of his decision in November 2023, meaning the Premier League giants have had around four months to contemplate their next move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alonso made 327 combined appearances as a player during his time at Liverpool and Bayern.

Liverpool are reportedly attracted to the services of Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, who is enjoying a fine season in Germany. The 42-year-old is currently leading Bayer Leverkusen’s title charge. His side sit ten points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. A Leverkusen triumph would signal the first time since the 2011/12 season that Bayern have not won the German top flight, and it would also represent a maiden league title in the former’s history.

According to Football Insider, Bayern are willing to ‘break the bank’ to beat Liverpool to Alonso’s signature after they announced that current boss Thomas Tuchel will be leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of the season. Alonso, having represented both Bayern and Liverpool during his playing days, hasn’t indicated that he has a preference between the two clubs and could yet remain at Leverkusen.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has hinted that the Spaniard would be open to joining Bayern should the Bundesliga giants make an approach. Meanwhile, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT (11th March) that Liverpool will be ‘very confident’ of enticing Alonso to Anfield but will not rush into discussions amid interest from Bayern.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 36 Wins 31 Draws 5 Losses 0 Points per match 2.72

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool will ‘focus on their own pitch’ to Alonso

Jacobs claims that Liverpool aren’t worrying about Bayern Munich’s interest in Alonso and will only focus on their own pitch to lure him to Anfield. The Reds are confident that the current Bayer Leverkusen boss won’t rush any decisions either. Alonso told GIVEMESPORT:

“From Liverpool's perspective, they don't fear Bayern. They know that Alonso is the top name on Bayern’s list, and everyone knows he is also a leading contender for the Liverpool vacancy. However, Liverpool are only focusing on their pitch, believing that any manager, including Alonso, will find it strong. So, they won't be altered in terms of timescale or panic because of another club. They know that if Alonso chooses to leave Leverkusen, he won't rush his decision either. So, Liverpool don't fear Bayern moving faster than them. They're confident in their own pitch, and if they choose to move for Alonso, they feel they're in that race. But they will also have other candidates as well.”

Alongside Klopp, Liverpool also announced that sporting director Jorg Schmadtke would leave his post at Anfield following the conclusion of the 2024 winter transfer window. The six-time European Cup winners expect a reshuffle in recruitment and coaching staff this summer and must carefully analyse each appointment.

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards has returned to Merseyside in a ‘senior’ role, including the oversight of football operations. The 44-year-old is expected to target the appointment of AFC Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes as the club’s Schmadtke replacement. Hughes has announced that he will leave Vitality Stadium at the end of the 2023/24 season and could find a senior recruitment role at Anfield challenging to turn down.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt , correct as of 12-03-24.