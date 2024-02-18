Highlights Liverpool could consider Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Liverpool could interview current Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, as journalist Ben Jacobs expects to see Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann on the shortlist for the vacancy.

The Reds are looking to appoint Klopp’s successor over the next few months, who has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool are still in a race to secure the Premier League title and have a Carabao Cup final on the horizon in February and have already ensured their presence in the latter stages of the Europa League and FA Cup. Amorim has impressed in his time at Sporting and has become one of Europe’s highest-rated young managers, potentially attracting the Merseyside outfit to a long-term appointment.

Liverpool exploring the manager market

It has been a whirlwind few months at Liverpool, who must now prepare for the expected departure of Klopp at the end of the 2023/24 season. In January, the German head coach announced his intentions to leave Anfield following the campaign's conclusion, feeling that he is growing tired and unable to continue in the role beyond the summer.

Klopp has enjoyed tremendous success since his appointment in October 2015 and has firmly established himself as one of the club’s all-time greats. The former Borussia Dortmund manager’s finest achievement was arguably securing the club’s first English league title since 1990, ending a barren 30-year wait to become the leading side in the country in June 2020.

Liverpool also reached three Champions League finals in the 56-year-old’s time in charge, losing to Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022 but triumphing over Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. The Reds have also secured FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and Super Cup titles under the stewardship of Klopp. They could find themselves adding another trophy to that cabinet in the Europa League this term.

After Klopp informed Liverpool of his decision to stand down in November 2023, the six-time European Cup winners have been searching the market for almost three months for a successor. On 7th February, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Bayer Leverkusen head coach and former Liverpool manager, Xabi Alonso, is the ‘outstanding’ candidate for the Reds vacancy. However, Liverpool will thoroughly review all their potential targets, with Brighton & Hove Albion’s De Zerbi and Germany’s Nagelsmann likely to be considered.

Amorim is more of a left-field choice, given his lack of experience in Europe’s big five leagues. The 39-year-old has impressed in his short managerial career so far, most notably ending Sporting’s 19-year wait for a league title during the 2020/21 season. The Lisbon giants also find themselves in a title race again this term, going head-to-head with inter-city rivals Benfica at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League record Matches 320 Wins 201 Draws 74 Losses 45 Goals For 683 Goals Against 315 Manager of the Month awards 9 Stats according to the official Premier League website, correct as of 16-02-24

Jacobs claims that Liverpool will do their “due diligence” on potential Klopp replacements. The journalist hints that the Reds will do a thorough process and not rush any decisions. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Liverpool will do their due diligence and interview a variety of candidates. They will have a thorough process and won't rush it. I would expect to see Alonso, De Zerbi and Nagelsmann on their interview list. They could even potentially interview Amorim.”

Despite the significance of the next managerial appointment at Liverpool, Klopp hopes his side remains focused on the task at hand in trying to end the 2023/24 season on a high. The Reds have a chance of being victorious in the four competitions they remain in this term and hope to secure several trophies.

Liverpool take on Luton Town in the Premier League on 21st February before focusing on the Carabao Cup final. The Reds will head south to Wembley, where they will clash with Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea side on 25th February.

One player who won’t be available for the final is vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back has aggravated an existing knee injury, having missed both semi-final matches with Fulham. There is no current timeline for Alexander-Arnold’s return, but his absence in the first major domestic cup final of the season will come as a blow to Klopp.

Whatever the result at Wembley, Liverpool will have no time to reflect on events and must dust themselves down to host Southampton in an FA Cup Fifth Round clash on 28th February.