Highlights Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann scores well in Liverpool's data analysis checks, which could make him a dark horse to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Klopp will leave Merseyside at the end of the 2023/24 season, having confirmed his departure in January.

Liverpool have begun the process of starting to reach out to potential candidates to succeed the legendary German head coach.

Liverpool could look to appoint a dark horse as Jurgen Klopp's replacement at Anfield, as journalist Ben Jacobs reveals that Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann scores “very highly” in data analysis.

Klopp has confirmed that he will leave his role as head coach at the end of the 2023/24 season, claiming that he is running out of energy to continue.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes’ appointments mean that Liverpool can now set the duo the task of identifying a successor to Klopp, who has won almost everything there is to win at the club. Nagelsmann is currently preparing his Germany side for EURO 2024 on home soil.

Liverpool’s manager search continues

Following Klopp’s announcement of his impending departure at the end of the 2023/24 season, focus has turned to appointing an adequate replacement for the German head coach. The 56-year-old won a Premier League and Champions League title during his time at Anfield and several domestic honours that rank him favourably among other Reds greats in the dugout.

According to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys, Liverpool have convinced Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, to make a return to Merseyside. The 42-year-old has also attracted the attention of another of his former clubs, Bayern Munich. Alonso has impressed potential suitors, having guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga with a ten-point advantage, as well as the semi-finals of the German Cup and quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Meanwhile, reports elsewhere have claimed that Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has profiled well on Liverpool’s data model. The 36-year-old had been in charge of Bayern Munich since the beginning of the 2021/22 season but was sacked in March 2023 after the German giants' hierarchy felt the club was going backwards in the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: When appointed as TSG Hoffenheim manager in October 2015, Nagelsmann, aged 28, became the youngest Bundesliga head coach in history.

In September 2023, Nagelsmann, once lauded as a "mastermind", was appointed Germany manager, taking charge of the final nine months of build-up leading to the country’s home European Championship tournament. The young manager’s contract expires at the end of EURO 2024, meaning he would be available to take Liverpool into a new era ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Ben Jacobs - Data ‘only gets you so far’ in Liverpool’s appointment process

Jacobs admits that Nagelsmann and Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorim have scored well on Liverpool’s data analysis, but reveals the club will want to understand the practical reality of who will be the best fit in this transitional period. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Liverpool, as they always do, will have more than one option. So, it's fair to call Alonso a leading candidate, if not the leading candidate. I think Roberto De Zerbi could also be considered simply because Richard Hughes has a bit of history looking at him for Bournemouth. Ruben Amorim is not quite as high up, but he is there and could well make the final shortlist because he scores very highly in the data analysis. That's the same for Julian Nagelsmann. “However, data only gets you so far because Liverpool will want to understand the practical reality of who will be the best transitional fit, personality fit, strategic fit, and football coach. This is why their process will be done on their terms and their timescale, and they will be extremely thorough.”

Liverpool ‘starting to reach out’ to Klopp replacements

With time ticking on, Liverpool will be eager to appoint their Jurgen Klopp successor soon. The Reds squad will focus on securing Premier League and Europa League success in the final months of the 2023/24 campaign, but the hierarchy will be thinking further in advance.

Jacobs also told GIVEMESPORT (25th March) that Liverpool are now reaching out to managers and clubs as they take the next step in appointing a Klopp replacement. The journalist claims that the six-time European Cup winners will do this “process by the book” and names Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi, and Julian Nagelsmann as managers who will be in demand.

With less than two months until the end of the current Premier League campaign, Liverpool will be wary that time is against them in the race to hire a Klopp successor before pre-season. However, with several options on their shortlist, Liverpool could begin advancing negotiations immediately.