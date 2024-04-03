Highlights Liverpool are set for a third managerial rejection as Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is deemed unlikely to want to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, according to The Telegraph's Jason Burt.

Liverpool could face a third rejection as they look to appoint a successor to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, with Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann unlikely to want to take the job, according to The Telegraph's Jason Burt.

The Reds are set for a summer transition, with Klopp announcing his decision to step down as head coach at the end of the 2023/24 season in January.

Liverpool's incoming sporting director, Richard Hughes, and Fenway Sports Group's Michael Edwards have been tasked with identifying an adequate successor. They have reportedly already faced two rejections. Nagelsmann could end up being the third as he prepares his Germany side for EURO 2024.

According to Jason Burt, writing for The Telegraph, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has been under consideration to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. However, it seems the 36-year-old, labelled as "outstanding" by Joshua Kimmich, is unlikely to want to succeed Klopp.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nagelsmann has won three trophies in his career as a first-team head coach, including the Bundesliga (2022) and two German Super Cups (2022 and 2023)

Nagelsmann's contract as Germany boss runs out at the end of EURO 2024, but there is little chance of him taking the Liverpool job. The former Bayern Munich head coach would reportedly become the third manager to turn down the Reds vacancy after Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso and Inter's Simone Inzaghi.

Last month, reports suggested that Nagelsmann was 'profiling well' in Liverpool's data model as they continue to search for a Klopp successor. However, Burt has indicated that the young coach may not have the desire to follow the Anfield outfit's legendary head coach:

"Another option for them [Bayern Munich] is their former coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has also been under consideration by Liverpool but, it seems, is unlikely to want to succeed Klopp. Nagelsmann’s deal as coach of the German national team runs out after the European Championships."

Liverpool 'cool interest' in Roberto De Zerbi

The search for Klopp's replacement remains 'fluid'

Burt also concedes that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi's chances of succeeding Klopp at Anfield have decreased, with the Italian not currently considered a leading candidate. De Zerbi hasn't been completely ruled out but is not the focus of the Reds' search at the moment,

The search to find Klopp's replacement remains 'fluid'. After confirmation that Xabi Alonso would be remaining at Bayer Leverkusen in the wake of interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool, the six-time European Cup winners could turn their attention to Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim. The 39-year-old has a €15m (£12.9m) release clause with the Lisbon giants this summer, which drops to €10m (£8.6m) in 2025.

De Zerbi is believed to have a £12m release clause in his contract at Brighton and has admitted that he will speak to Seagulls owner Tony Bloom about his future. Asked whether he could reassure the club's supporters that he would remain at the Amex Stadium, the 44-year-old head coach said (via The Telegraph):

“I have a different way to decide my future. I want to speak with my club. I have a contract, but the problem is not the contract – the problem is to find the same plan, the same target, the same vision for the future. “For me, I have not decided yet what is my future, because I have the contract, but anyway, I want to speak with Tony, my club, to understand their plan, to understand his plan, the Tony plan. Then we can take the decision together, without problems.”