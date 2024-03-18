Highlights Liverpool have missed out on the chance of securing their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, following a 4-3 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on 17th March.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his Reds side found the clash "really hard", as the game went all the way into extra-time.

Liverpool must bounce back in their upcoming fixtures, as attention turns towards a charge for the Premier League in Klopp's final season as boss at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp felt his team found last weekend's 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Manchester United "really hard", with the game going all the way to extra time.

The Reds had been leading 2-1 in the late stages of normal time before Antony grabbed an equaliser for the Red Devils to send the tie into extra time, before goals from Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo cancelled out Harvey Elliot's strike to seal a victory for the hosts.

Liverpool are in a race for the Premier League title but will be disappointed to have thrown away the chances of a domestic treble, having already secured the Carabao Cup in February. Klopp will be especially disappointed, after confirming that he will be leaving the Merseyside giants at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool in disappointing collapse at Man Utd

The Reds had looked set for another trip to Wembley

Liverpool missed the chance to secure their second appearance at Wembley this season, having triumphed in the Carabao Cup at the national stadium in February. The Reds had been on course to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals, but a late collapse handed that honour to arch-rivals Manchester United.

Scott McTominay had given United an early first-half lead, before goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah turned the tie on its head prior to the break. Liverpool led up until the 87th minute, when Antony fired home on the turn, before Marcus Rashford missed a glorious chance to prevent extra time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have already played 48 matches during the 2023/24 season and could potentially have another 15 on the horizon.

Klopp's side may have thought they'd secured their progression when Harvey Elliot's deflected strike regained Liverpool's lead on the cusp of half-time in extra-time. However, Rashford atoned for his earlier miss shortly after the restart, before a break from a corner enabled Amad Diallo to bag a late winner. The Ivorian was then sent off for a second bookable offence in the celebrations. Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp admitted that his Liverpool side found the game tough:

"We didn’t finish the game off and when you leave the door open away from home at Old Trafford, it’s clear they will get chances. They could score the equaliser and Marcus big chance at the end of normal time, so they can win it there. I see that, it’s clear. Then it got really hard for us, then it was really hard for us. That was now the first time that I really saw my team struggling. That’s how it is. We have played a lot of football recently."

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Klopp will be grateful for the rest provided by the international break

Liverpool return to Premier League action after the international break, when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on 31st March, looking to leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the league. The Reds then welcome Sheffield United on 4th April, before a chance to enact revenge at Manchester United on the 7th.

A Premier League fixture with Crystal Palace on the 14th comes either side of Liverpool's two-legged Europa League quarter-final tie with Atalanta on the 11th/18th April.