Highlights Current Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is the "outstanding candidate" to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Liverpool bosses were informed of Klopp's decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season in November 2023.

An interesting twist could be Klopp and Alonso facing each other in the 2024 Europa League Final.

Liverpool’s prospective Jurgen Klopp replacement, Xabi Alonso, is the “outstanding candidate” to succeed the current manager at Anfield, as journalist Dean Jones contemplates the Bayer Leverkusen head coach facing the Reds in the 2024 Europa League Final.

The Merseyside giants secured their progression to the last-16 of Europe’s second-tier continental competition by topping their group in the autumn of 2023.

Klopp has announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, but the Premier League leaders haven’t announced a replacement yet. Alonso is enjoying a tremendous season with Bayer Leverkusen, with his side topping the Bundesliga ahead of German giants Bayern Munich.

In January, Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season. The German head coach has enjoyed tremendous success since his appointment as Reds boss in October 2015, notably winning the club’s sixth European Cup and their first league title in 30 years in 2020.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official media channels, Klopp explained why he had chosen to leave at the end of the season:

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Liverpool bosses had been informed of the decision in November 2023, hinting that the process of searching for a new manager has already been underway for approximately three months. One linked with the soon-to-be vacant post is current Leverkusen manager and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT (5th February) that appointing the Spaniard as Klopp’s successor would be a ‘no-lose situation.’ Any appointment made will have big shoes to fill following Klopp’s success at Liverpool, and the 19-time English champions may feel best placed to hand the job to a young head coach who already knows the ins and outs of the club.

Alonso is currently at the start of an impressive managerial career of his own. The 42-year-old was appointed Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach in October 2022, replacing Gerardo Seoane.

He would successfully guide the German outfit to a sixth-placed Bundesliga finish after reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League before succumbing to runners-up AS Roma. This term, Leverkusen sit two points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich in the top flight and have also secured their spot in the last 16 of the Europa League, topping a group containing Qarabag, Molde, and BK Hacken.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 29 Wins 25 Draws 4 Losses 0 Points per match 2.72 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 05-02-24

Dean Jones - Leverkusen v Liverpool Europa League Final would provide ‘interesting twist’

Jones suggests it would be an “amazing moment” to see Klopp and Alonso take on each other should Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen meet in the 2024 Europa League Final. The journalist hints that the former Real Madrid midfielder is the “outstanding candidate” for the job at Anfield. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think an interesting twist to this is that Leverkusen against Liverpool may end up being the Europa League Final this season. It would be an amazing moment to get towards the back end of the season and see Alonso and Klopp go head-to-head at a time when maybe the former has already been named Liverpool manager, or maybe he's in the frame to be appointed. I do think he's the outstanding candidate.”

Whilst Alonso appears to be the frontrunner in many fans' and pundits’ eyes, several managers have been linked with the Liverpool post, which will become available in the summer. Klopp will be eager for his players to focus on the task at hand as they attempt to prevent Manchester City from winning a fourth consecutive title. The Reds are also preparing for this month’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (30th January) that Liverpool are discussing an internal move for Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian head coach has been in charge at the Amex Stadium since September 2022. Last term, he guided the Seagulls to a sixth-placed Premier League finish.

Meanwhile, The Athletic suggests that Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is also in the frame to replace Klopp at Anfield. The ex-Bayern Munich head coach sees his contract with Die Mannschaft expire following EURO 2024, which could prove perfect timing for him to step into the Liverpool hot seat ahead of the 2024/25 season.