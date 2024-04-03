Highlights Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to hire Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield.

Amorim is in pole position for the Reds post, as Barcelona are not considering him to replace Xavi at the Nou Camp.

The 39-year-old has a release clause of €20m (£17m) in his current deal with the Portuguese giants.

Liverpool are leading the race to hire Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda.

The Reds are on the lookout for their next manager, after Klopp announced that he would be leaving his post at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, and incoming Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes are tasked with identifying a worthy replacement. Amorim has established himself as a leading candidate for the Anfield vacancy, after impressing in his current role at Sporting.

Liverpool in pole position to secure Amorim's signature

Barcelona will not look at him to replace Xavi

According to journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Liverpool are in pole position to secure the signature of Ruben Amorim. The 39-year-old would arrive ahead of the 2024/25 season, with Jurgen Klopp set to see out the remainder of the campaign at Anfield.

Amorim has established himself as one of Europe's most talented young head coaches, but is not in line to replace Barcelona head coach Xavi at the end of the season. The Portuguese boss, lauded as "outstanding", has a release clause worth €20m (£17m) in his current contract, which could be negotiated with Sporting. Amorim's current focus is on the Lisbon-giants' bid to win the Portuguese league and cup double.

The young manager first came to prominence on the continent following his stunning achievements with current club Sporting. In 2021, he led the club to their first Portuguese league title triumph in 19 years. Last term, he gained the attention of English audiences, when he managing his side to victory over Arsenal in a two-legged Europa League last-16 tie, courtesy of a penalty shootout. Posting on X, Sepulveda said:

"@FCBarcelona won't look at Rúben Amorim to replace Xavi. Confirmed. @LFC is leading the race to sign the Portuguese Coach. Release clause - 20M €.@SportingCP could negotiate it. Amorim's focus is now on the Portuguese league and Portuguese Cup."

Liverpool set for Julian Nagelsmann rejection

Xabi Alonso and Simone Inzaghi have also turned down the post

According to reports, Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann is unlikely to want to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The 36-year-old is currently preparing his national team ahead of EURO 2024, which will take place on home soil.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has revealed he will remain at his current club amid interest from the Reds and Bayern Munich, whilst reports in Italy suggest that Inter head coach, Simone Inzaghi, has also turned down the opportunity to take over at Anfield.

Bologna boss Thiago Motta has recently been touted as an alternative option in Liverpool's quest for a new manager. However, the latest developments hint that Amorim is in pole position to secure his place in the Anfield dugout.