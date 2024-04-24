Highlights Liverpool are looking to replace current manager Jurgen Klopp with Feyenoord's Arne Slot at Anfield, having made direct contact with the 45-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano says the Dutchman is a strong candidate and is considered an excellent manager.

Slot was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur last year.

Liverpool have made direct contact with Feyenoord manager Arne Slot about replacing Jurgen Klopp in the dugout at Anfield this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are looking to secure a long-term replacement for Klopp, who will step down from his current role as head coach at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool have been linked with several names as speculation ramps up, but Slot has been identified as a potential leading candidate for the vacancy. Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are eager to appoint the right successor to Klopp, who has established himself as a legend for the Merseyside giants.

According to reports, Liverpool's approach to appoint Arne Slot is 'moving fast' at Anfield and could intensify this week. Last season, the 45-year-old led Feyenoord to an unexpected Eredivisie title before securing the KNVB Cup this term.

Slot has moved ahead of the likes of Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim and Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, who are both unlikely to take the Liverpool job this summer. The Dutchman has previously been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, but talks over his appointment collapsed last year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Slot averages just 1.65 years per term in each head coach job he's had throughout his career so far.

Romano has revealed that Slot is considered an excellent manager, with the potential to 'make special things' at the highest level in the Premier League. Speaking via his CaughtOffside column, the Italian journalist said:

"An important update on the Liverpool job to start with, as Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is now a strong candidate for the job of replacing Jurgen Klopp this summer. He’s considered already an excellent manager with a very good style, but also with potential to make special things also at the highest level possible in the Premier League. "Some outlets have claimed that Slot has also been on the radar of Barcelona and Bayern Munich as they could also be appointing new managers this summer, but I’m only aware of contacts with Liverpool so far. Let’s see if other clubs enter the race, but Liverpool are there for sure."

Gary O'Neil 'not under consideration' for Liverpool job

Reports hinted the Wolves boss had been interviewed for the post

The Athletic's James Pearce has revealed that Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil is 'not under consideration' for the Liverpool job this summer. The 40-year-old has enjoyed an excellent first season in charge of Wolves but will not replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Reports claimed that Liverpool had interviewed O'Neil ahead of potentially becoming the Reds' next head coach, having impressed in his short managerial career so far. Unsurprisingly, links to Arne Slot have dampened any speculation about the ex-AFC Bournemouth manager taking charge at Anfield, with the Englishman set to continue in his role at Molineux for the time being.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 24-04-24.