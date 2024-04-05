Highlights Liverpool's talks over appointing Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim have quieted, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Reds are looking to appoint a successor to head coach Jurgen Klopp, who has announced that he will leave his post at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive officer of football operations, Michael Edwards, and incoming Liverpool sporting director, Richard Hughes, are tasked with identifying a successor to the German head coach. Amorim has established himself as one of Europe’s brightest young coaching prospects, whilst Motta is enjoying a fantastic season in charge at Bologna.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to resign as Liverpool's head coach at the end of the season, the Reds must look towards appointing a successor in the coming weeks. The Merseyside giants are in the final stages of a campaign that could see them add a Premier League and Europa League title to February’s Carabao Cup triumph. However, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes must turn their attentions to scouting out potential managerial candidates for Klopp, who has been Liverpool's boss for over eight years.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources (4th April), Liverpool’s talks about hiring Sporting’s Ruben Amorim as their next head coach have been ‘slightly progressing’. The six-time European Cup winners have identified the 39-year-old as someone with the potential to succeed Klopp after his achievements in Lisbon. Amorim guided the Portuguese giants to their first league title in 19 years during the 2020/21 season and has continued to impress on the continental stage.

Sporting’s injury prevention and conditioning expert, Ruben Barreira, could join Amorim on Merseyside after previously working with Liverpool. Meanwhile, Thiago Motta’s agent, Alessandro Canovi, may have also thrown his client’s hat into the ring for the soon-to-be vacant Anfield post. Speaking to TMW Radio (via GOAL), Canovi said:

"The situation of the big names? The confirmation of Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen has opened up several important candidatures for Liverpool and Bayern Munich. And there’s Barcelona. They are three interesting and very coveted benches right now." "At the moment, the only fact is that Motta has an expiring contract with Bologna. Will he stay at Bologna? I can’t say, because I have no negotiations with anyone. You can’t talk about things that aren’t in place."

Ruben Amorim - managerial career Team Time in charge Matches Points per match Casa Pia July 2018 - January 2019 4 2.25 SC Braga December 2019 - March 2020 13 2.38 Sporting CP March 2020 - present 204 2.24

Dean Jones - Quietness surrounding Amorim deal at Liverpool ‘makes sense’

Jones has indicated that noises becoming quieter about an Amorim move to Liverpool ‘make sense’ given the club must negotiate with his camp and understand his release clause. The journalist has also admitted he would be ‘open’ to links to Motta. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“The noises around the Amorim manager pursuit have gone slightly quiet, but that makes sense because, with Amorim now, this needs to become pretty detailed as it is important to understand the workings of how the move opens up. That includes speaking to his camp and Sporting about his contract and the attached clause. If they are going to get him out of that deal, it’s vital to understand how much he is released for and whether it can be negotiated, and there are now whispers that might be possible. Regarding other candidates, I would still be open to what is happening with Thiago Motta. Motta has a unique identity, and if things don’t work out with Amorim, I find him an intriguing candidate - even if it is a bit of a risk.”

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Amorim has a release clause worth €10m (£8.6m) heading into the summer. The journalist indicates that this has reduced significantly from when Chelsea approached him following the sacking of Graham Potter in April 2023.

Earlier this week, reports in Spain suggested that Barcelona would make a move for Amorim ahead of the 2024/25 season. The Catalan giants will wave goodbye to head coach Xavi at the end of the current campaign and must secure a replacement for the legendary midfielder.

However, SPORT have now indicated that Barcelona have withdrawn their interest in Amorim. This puts Liverpool in pole position to secure the Sporting boss’ signature, as they have already contacted the former Portugal international’s camp.

