Liverpool could look to hire Sporting CP injury prevention and conditioning expert Ruben Barreira if Ruben Amorim is appointed as the club's next head coach at Anfield, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Reds are on the hunt for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving his current post at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, and Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes are tasked with identifying an appropriate successor to the German head coach. Barreira has previously worked at Liverpool, which could have an impact on any potential job offer.

Ruben Barreira is 'someone to keep an eye on'

Amorim's preference is a move to the Premier League

Speaking in his recent Q&A for The Athletic, journalist David Ornstein hinted that Sporting's injury prevention and conditioning expert Ruben Barreira is "someone to keep an eye on" as Liverpool consider their next managerial appointment. The journalist has recently revealed that conversations over Ruben Amorim's hire as Jurgen Klopp's successor have taken place.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim has managed Sporting on 45 occasions this term, winning 33 games at a points per match rate of 2.36.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that talks are 'progressing' over the 39-year-old's potential appointment. The Portuguese head coach should now be considered the favourite for the job, despite links to Barcelona. Amorim is unlikely to take the hot seat at the Nou Camp over Anfield, despite Xavi's expected departure from the Catalan giants at the end of the 2023/24 season. Answering a question about updates on Amorim to Liverpool, Ornstein responded:

"Clearly, Amorim is a wanted man and I definitely expect him to leave Sporting Lisbon this summer. I hear the Premier League is his preference and, while we don’t know for sure yet, there could well be multiple vacancies. So even if Liverpool do decide to go for him, he will also need to decide if they are where he wants to go. Whoever takes Amorim will need to pay Sporting for his services; I’ve been told the figure this summer is €10million (£8.58m; $10.9m). "Others have reported higher but, whatever the precise figure, it is a lot lower than it was when Chelsea spoke to him before appointing both Graham Potter and then Mauricio Pochettino. An additional point worth mentioning is that one of Amorim’s key staff members is Paulo Barreira, who is an injury prevention/conditioning expert and used to work for Liverpool. If things do develop in the direction of Amorim to Liverpool, Barreira is probably someone to keep an eye on."

Julian Nagelsmann 'unlikely' to succeed Klopp at Anfield

Roberto De Zerbi has also been linked with the Liverpool vacancy

According to reports, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is unlikely to want to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool head coach. The Die Mannschaft manager is currently preparing his nation for EURO 2024, with the tournament taking place on home soil. However, the 36-year-old's contract expires following the European Championships, and he could be available to step into club management for pre-season.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi's chances of becoming the next Liverpool manager have 'receded', after the Brighton & Hove Albion head coach wasn't considered as a leading candidate. The hunt to find Klopp's successor 'remains fluid'. Liverpool's playing staff will be focused on securing the Premier League and Europa League titles in the remaining weeks of the season, with the final run-in upon us.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 05-04-24.