Highlights Liverpool may have to pay big compensation to appoint Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi at Anfield.

Reds sporting director, Richard Hughes, doesn't officially start his role on Merseyside until 1st June but has been given permission by AFC Bournemouth to start working on some tasks.

De Zerbi is currently focused on leading the Seagulls to a second consecutive European campaign.

Liverpool may have to pay a substantial compensation fee to appoint Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi at Anfield, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth considers the big task on incoming sporting director Richard Hughes' job list.

The Reds are looking for a new head coach after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will leave his role at the end of the 2023/24 season.

In tandem with Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, Hughes faces the daunting task of selecting a worthy successor to the legendary boss. The job carries immense weight and responsibility as they strive to maintain the current manager’s high standards and continue his winning legacy. De Zerbi is enjoying another impressive season with Brighton and is aiming to secure their place in European football for the second consecutive season.

Hughes and Edwards considering managerial appointments at Liverpool

Following Jurgen Klopp’s announcement ahead of his pending departure, Liverpool are prioritising the search for a new manager after getting their house in order at the top table. Just two months ago, the Reds faced an uncertain summer, with Jorg Schmadtke also leaving his post as sporting director at the end of the 2024 winter transfer window.

However, in recent weeks, Fenway Sports Group have appointed former Reds recruitment honcho Michael Edwards as the company’s chief executive of football operations. The 44-year-old hired AFC Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes to take up the sporting director role from 1st June.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Klopp will have been at Liverpool for eight-and-a-half years when he leaves Anfield in the summer, following his appointment in October 2015.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (23rd March) that Hughes has been given the “green light” by the Cherries to start working on tasks at Anfield before his official start date in June. Therefore, Edwards and Hughes will likely be in contact over the appointment of Klopp’s successor at Anfield. Liverpool had long been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso since the confirmation of their current boss' departure came out, but the Spaniard is unlikely to be on the Reds' shortlist after deciding he would rather remain where he is.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Hughes is a 'big fan' of De Zerbi, after his impressive spell at the Amex Stadium following his arrival in September 2022. Meanwhile, ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has claimed that the Italian head coach is now "top of the list" on Liverpool's shortlist, following Alonso's snub.

Dharmesh Sheth - Alonso decision will be ‘the big thing’ in Hughes’ inbox

Sheth feels it will be challenging for clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester United to prise clubs into allowing their current managers to leave, such as De Zerbi. The Sky Sports reporter feels that the next few months are "big" at Anfield, with the head coach situation taking precedence. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“There are other managers out there as well. Who’s available? A lot of the managers we’re talking about, including De Zerbi, are in situ at clubs at the minute. So, it’s not going to be that easy to prise these managers away without big compensation. These are big, big months for both Manchester United and Liverpool. Liverpool, not so much on the pitch. Yes, they will want to recruit, but the manager situation is big.”

Liverpool have a ‘keen interest’ in Georgiy Sudakov

With the summer transfer window upon us in less than three months, Liverpool will also be considering what moves to make in the market. The Reds bolstered their midfield options last year with the acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

According to reports, Liverpool scouts have been impressed with Shakhtar Donetsk No. 10 Georgiy Sudakov, having seen him in action over the past 12 months. The 19-time English champions are showing a ‘keen interest’ in the 21-year-old, who has developed at the same club as Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk. However, Liverpool are not alone in their interest in Sudakov, with Arsenal and Juventus also monitoring the Ukraine international.