Highlights Liverpool's potential appointment of AFC Bournemouth's Richard Hughes could bolster their chances of hiring Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Michael Edwards is set to oversee a change in the Reds' footballing structure this summer.

Hughes' positive relationship with Alonso's agent, Inaki Ibanez, could positively affect Liverpool's chances of hiring the Spaniard.

Liverpool's potential appointment of AFC Bournemouth's Richard Hughes in a sporting director role at Anfield could boost their chances of hiring Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as their next head coach, given the former's positive relationship with the Spaniard's agent, Inaki Ibanez, as reported by journalist Bence Bocsak.

The Reds are on the lookout for a successor to Jurgen Klopp in the dugout, after he announced that he would be stepping down from his role at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The club's ex-sporting director Michael Edwards is set to oversee the regeneration of Liverpool's footballing structure following major changes on Merseyside come the summer. Alonso is enjoying an excellent season in charge at Bayer Leverkusen and has been the subject of European attention this term.

Liverpool set to confirm Edwards appointment

The hire could boost their chances of securing Alonso's signature

According to The Times' Paul Joyce, the club's former sporting director, Michael Edwards, has agreed to return to Anfield, in a 'high-powered' role which sees him head football operations on behalf of Fenway Sports Group. His first task will be to appoint Bournemouth's Richard Hughes as the Reds' new sporting director, after Jorg Schmadtke left at the conclusion of the 2024 winter transfer window. The Cherries technical director has announced he will be departing the Vitality Stadium at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Edwards stepped down from his position as Liverpool sporting director in the summer of 2022 and initially turned down an approach from FSG to return in January. However, an agreement was reached with the 44-year-old on Monday, and his appointment could be confirmed imminently.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are on the hunt for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp revealed he would be stepping down from his post at the end of the season. The six-time European Cup winners will be in the head coach market for the first time since 2015 and will work meticulously to hire a worthy successor to the legendary German head coach. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (11th March) that Liverpool are relaxed in the race to appoint Xabi Alonso, currently leading a Bundesliga title charge with Bayer Leverkusen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alonso is currently managing Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten 2023/24 season, having won 31 and drawn five of their 36 games this term at a rate of 2.72 points per match.

The 42-year-old has also attracted the attention of Bayern Munich. However, journalist Bence Bocsak has revealed that Alonso's agent, Inaki Ibanez, is on good terms with Richard Hughes, which could sway the pendulum in Liverpool's favour, should the Bournemouth honcho be appointed by Edwards. Posting on X, Bocsak said:

"Hughes is on good terms with Xabi Alonso’s agent, Iñaki Ibañez, having appointed his other client, Andoni Iraola, at Bournemouth."

Liverpool's potential appointment of Hughes

The Bournemouth director looks set for a move to Anfield

Earlier this month, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Hughes would be Edwards' first target upon his return to Anfield. Liverpool are in need of a sporting director to oversee recruitment operations in the wake of Jurgen Klopp's departure later this year.

Hughes was appointed as Bournemouth's technical director under Eddie Howe in 2016 and has recently overseen the successful appointment of Andoni Iraola at the Vitality Stadium. However, the 44-year-old has confirmed that he will depart the south coast this summer, making a move to Merseyside a relatively simple process.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt , correct as of 12-03-24.