Liverpool’s incoming sporting director, Richard Hughes, has been given the “green light” by his current employers, AFC Bournemouth, to work on appointing a managerial successor to Jurgen Klopp, as journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Xabi Alonso is still the “leading candidate” at Anfield.

The Reds are bracing for a summer of significant changes as they face the prospect of life without Klopp for the first time in nearly a decade. The current head coach, who has been at the helm since 2015, has announced he will depart at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, and Hughes must hire a worthy successor to the Liverpool legend. Alonso is enjoying an excellent campaign in charge of Bayer Leverkusen and has caught the attention of some of European football’s heavyweights ahead of the summer.

Liverpool confirm appointment of Hughes

On 20th March, Liverpool confirmed the appointment of Richard Hughes as their new sporting director. The 44-year-old replaces Jorg Schmadtke, who left his post following the conclusion of the 2024 winter transfer window after a short six-month stint at Anfield.

Hughes will officially take over his responsibilities at the AXA Training Centre on 1st June ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, having been appointed by Michael Edwards. The Scot must still finish the remainder of the campaign with AFC Bournemouth, where he currently serves as the club’s technical director. Following confirmation of his appointment, Hughes told Liverpool’s official website that he was “incredibly proud” to be offered the opportunity:

“I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. Liverpool FC is a unique club, and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity. “I am fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities that come with taking this position. It will be my job, working with Michael [Edwards] and leading the football operations team already in place, plus the wider staff at the AXA Training Centre, to make good decisions.”

Hughes is expected to make his first appointment at Liverpool imminently as he builds a team capable of reaching the heights of the previous regime. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth chief scout Mark Burchill will follow the Cherries technical director to Anfield. A contract between the 43-year-old and Liverpool is expected to be signed soon, but an agreement is already in place. This means that Burchill, Edwards, and Hughes will form part of the new structure expected to take the Reds into a new era.

Jacobs reports that, despite Hughes not officially starting at Liverpool until June, the Reds and Bournemouth have a “really good relationship” that allows the incoming sporting director to begin working on tasks now. The journalist claims Hughes has been given the “green light” to start the process of identifying and appointing a Jurgen Klopp successor. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT

“Bournemouth and Liverpool have a really good relationship, and everyone's been very transparent and upfront. So, Hughes has the green light to work on the recruitment for Klopp’s replacement, and Bournemouth are entirely comfortable with that. So, the start date is officially 1st June, but he has jobs to do right now and will do that very openly. Liverpool's leading candidate is Xabi Alonso. Sources make no secret of that. But as ever with Liverpool, it's a thorough process.”

Liverpool latest in Xabi Alonso pursuit

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (19th March) that Liverpool could have a slight advantage in the race to hire Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, also being pursued by Bayern Munich, due to Hughes’ relationship with the Spaniard’s agent. The Bournemouth technical director was involved in hiring the Cherries’ current boss, Andoni Iraola, who shares the same agent as Alonso. The duo have built a positive relationship, which could influence the outcome of the 42-year-old head coach’s decision.

Bayern Munich’s honorary president, Uli Hoeness, recently told Ran Sport that the Bundesliga giants are competing with Liverpool for Alonso's services. The former midfielder, who spent time at both Anfield and the Allianz Arena in his playing days, looks set to lead Bayer Leverkusen to their first league title, helping the side build a ten-point gap ahead of Bayern with eight games of the 2023/24 campaign remaining.