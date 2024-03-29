Highlights Liverpool have reportedly made Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi their top target to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The news breaks after it was revealed that Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso wants to remain in his current job beyond the end of the 2023/24 season.

De Zerbi is enjoying a successful tenure with Brighton since being appointed at the Amex Stadium in September 2022.

Liverpool have reportedly made Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi their top managerial target at Anfield, according to ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

The Reds had been touted to be in the running for Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, but the former midfielder has chosen to remain at his current club.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a successor to Jurgen Klopp, who will step down as manager at the end of the 2023/24 season after almost nine years in charge. De Zerbi is currently enjoying an excellent spell at Brighton and has piqued the interest of several top Premier League outfits.

Liverpool make De Zerbi their top target to replace Klopp

Michael Edwards has 'different ideas' following Alonso snub

According to recent reports, Xabi Alonso is unlikely to be on Liverpool's managerial shortlist after choosing to remain at Bayer Leverkusen beyond the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Despite having been considered the Reds' top target, Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football operations and sporting director Richard Hughes must look elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Zerbi has managed 79 matches in charge of Brighton, earning 1.62 points per match at the Amex Stadium.

According to journalist Mark Ogden, speaking on ESPN FC, Edwards has had 'different ideas' to what people may be thinking in terms of Alonso and has claimed that Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is 'at the top of his list'.

"There's been a few little inklings this week that Alonso wasn't totally keen on being the guy after Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. But, prior to that, Michael Edwards has gone back now as the CEO of FSG, and he has ideas different to what people may be thinking of Xabi Alonso. Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton is the guy at the top of his list."

Earlier this month, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that incoming Liverpool sporting director, Richard Hughes, is a 'big fan' of De Zerbi. Having sorted out their boardroom appointments, the Reds can now focus on approaching managers who would be interested in succeeding Klopp at Anfield.

Pep Liijnders 'not in the running' for Liverpool job

Klopp's assistant is expected to leave Anfield

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders is not expected to be in the running to succeed Klopp as head coach at Anfield. The 41-year-old has been the German head coach's long-term No. 2 at Anfield and will also leave Merseyside this summer.

Lijnders has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Ajax. The Dutchman has previous experience of management, following a five-month spell in charge of NEC Nijmegen between January and May 2018. With John van't Schip's interim spell at the Johan Cruyff Arena set to come to an end, Lijnders has been shortlisted as a potential candidate to manage the Eredivisie giants.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 29-03-24.