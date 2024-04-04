Highlights Liverpool are 'still progressing' in talks to appoint Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim at Anfield.

Liverpool's talks to appoint Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as their next head coach are 'still progressing' at Anfield, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Reds are looking to hire a successor to current boss Jurgen Klopp, who has confirmed that he will leave his post at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool are still in a race to win the Premier League and Europa League, alongside their Carabao Cup triumph earlier in the campaign, but Fenway Sports Group's chief executive officer, Michael Edwards, and incoming sporting director, Richard Hughes, will be keen to secure the next managerial appointment. Amorim is enjoying a fantastic spell as Sporting head coach, but could be set for a departure this summer.

Amorim should still be considered favourite for Liverpool job

The Portuguese is in the running to take over from Klopp

In January, Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season after almost nine years as Reds boss. Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke's departure was also confirmed following the 2024 winter transfer window, leaving the club facing an uncertain few months.

In March, Fenway Sports Group appointed former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to head up the company's football operations. One of the 44-year-old's first acts was to hire AFC Bournemouth's Richard Hughes as the Anfield outfit's sporting director, a role he will officially begin on 1st June.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amorim has won four titles during his managerial career (x1 Liga Portugal, x3 Portuguese League Cup, x1 Portuguese Super Cup).

Liverpool had long been linked with the hire of Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, before the former Reds midfielder announced he would remain with the German club. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Liverpool talks with Sporting boss Ruben Amorim are 'still progressing' and he should be considered the favourite.

However, the current week is proving challenging to negotiate with the 39-year-old, who has been focusing on facing the club's arch-rivals Benfica twice, having already secured an aggregate cup semi-final victory on Wednesday evening, before a league meeting on Saturday night. Still, Liverpool are in a 'good position' and sources in Portugal understand that Amorim would take the soon-to-be vacant job with the 19-time English champions.

Ruben Amorim - managerial career Team Time in charge Matches Points per match Casa Pia July 2018 - January 2019 4 2.25 SC Braga December 2019 - March 2020 13 2.38 Sporting CP March 2020 - present 204 2.24

Amorim move to Barcelona would be a surprise

The Catalan giants are hoping to convince Xavi to stay at the Nou Camp

Our sources would also be 'amazed' if Amorim ended up taking the Barcelona job, amid rumours that he could be in line to take the hot seat at the Nou Camp. The Catalan giants' current head coach, Xavi, will leave his role at the end of the 2023/24 season, unless the board can convince him to reverse his decision.

GMS sources understand that talks over retaining Xavi are true, but the hype over Amorim potentially taking the job with the La Liga giants may not be 'totally accurate'. People close to the situation don't believe that Barcelona suddenly 'have the jump' on Liverpool, despite their likely search for a new manager at the end of the season.

Liverpool will ideally wrap up the signature of a new head coach sooner rather than later to allow the current Reds squad to focus on securing two more trophies in the remaining months of Klopp's reign. The Merseyside outfit's pursuit of Amorim is likely to persist over the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 04-04-24.