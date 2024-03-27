Highlights Liverpool have Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso "on their radar", according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

No public movement on a potential appointment of the Spaniard is expected until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool have Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso on their radar, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claims that “nothing will happen” publicly until the end of the 2023/24 season at Anfield.

The Reds are actively seeking a new head coach following Jurgen Klopp's announcement of his departure from Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Alonso has also attracted the interest of Bayern Munich, who are also looking for a new manager to start in the summer, and could be set for a difficult decision in the coming weeks. The current Bayer Leverkusen boss is establishing himself as one of Europe's most exciting young head coaches.

Liverpool waiting on Alonso decision

Speaking on CaughtOffside’s Debrief podcast, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Xabi Alonso’s current situation amid links of a move to Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The Italian journalist hinted that the 42-year-old head coach was considering his options in November/December 2023.

However, Alonso has since guided Bayer Leverkusen to a ten-point lead in the Bundesliga title race, a German Cup semi-final, and a Europa League quarter-final, with the possibility of a treble on the cards. Romano has hinted that the Spanish head coach is focused on completing the 2023/24 season with his current side. He refuses to allow distractions to deter his side from an unprecedented first top-flight title triumph.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayer Leverkusen have never won the Bundesliga title in their history, finishing as runners-up on five occasions.

GIVEMESPORT sources have recently suggested that Liverpool's stability compared to Bayern Munich could put them ahead of the Bundesliga giants in the race to acquire Alonso’s services. Fenway Sports Group have recently re-appointed Michael Edwards in a new role as chief executive of football operations. In turn, the former Reds chief has hired AFC Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes to take over as sporting director from Jorg Schmadtke, who left at the end of the 2024 winter transfer window. The duo are tasked with identifying a suitable replacement for Klopp, and Alonso is likely to be one of the names on the shortlist.

Liverpool are also refusing to let Bayern Munich’s pursuit of the former midfielder, who appeared for both clubs in his playing days, detract from their offer to the Leverkusen boss. Our sources also understand that there is a lot of PR spin surrounding reports coming out of Germany after Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed that Alonso would make a move to Bavaria if he were to leave Leverkusen this summer. Klopp hopes his side can maintain their focus on the pitch as they look to secure a Premier League and Europa League title on top of their Carabao Cup triumph in his final season in charge.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 38 Wins 33 Draws 5 Losses 0 Points per match 2.74

Dharmesh Sheth - ‘Publicly, nothing will happen until the end of the season’ on Alonso

Sheth says nothing will happen publicly regarding Alonso’s move to Liverpool or Bayern Munich before the end of the 2023/24 season. The Sky Sports reporter suggests that Plettenberg’s claims are worth listening to, given his renowned reputation in Germany. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“Publicly, nothing will happen until the end of the season. There's too much riding on Bayern Munich and Liverpool’s seasons. Liverpool are still chasing two trophies. They’re in a Premier League title race and the quarter-finals of the Europa League. “Florian Plettenberg is a very well-researched and renowned journalist at Sky Germany. You've got to sit up when he comes out with comments like that. We know he will be on Liverpool's radar, but Bayern Munich also desperately want him.”

Ruben Amorim also on Liverpool’s list

Alonso is not the only manager on Liverpool’s shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Reds must ensure they analyse all available options, with the German head coach in place at Anfield since October 2015.

Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed that Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim is Liverpool’s second choice appointment behind Alonso. Speaking to the Men in Blazers podcast, the journalist claimed that the 39-year-old has a release clause in his deal with the Lisbon giants. Romano also believes that Amorim is ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi for the upcoming vacancy.

Liverpool return to action on 31st March when they take on De Zerbi’s Brighton at Anfield. They are looking to return to the top of the Premier League. Clashes against Sheffield United and Manchester United open April, preceding the first of the Reds’ two-legged Europa League quarter-final with Atalanta.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 27-03-24.