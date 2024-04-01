Highlights Liverpool have been urged to consider offering Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi the manager's job at Anfield by BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

Liverpool have been urged to offer Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi the manager's job at Anfield ahead of the 2024/25 season by BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after current head coach Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving his post at the end of the current campaign.

Liverpool are in pole position to win the Premier League with just nine games of the campaign remaining and also have a Europa League quarter-final with Atalanta to look forward to later this month. Meanwhile, De Zerbi is enjoying another impressive season at Brighton.

Liverpool 'could do much worse' than appoint De Zerbi

Last week, Liverpool's managerial search was presented with a twist. Long-term target Xabi Alonso revealed that he would be staying at Bayer Leverkusen following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season. The former Reds midfielder was deemed as the top-choice to take over from Klopp at Anfield, after guiding his current side to within a whisker of Bundesliga glory.

Liverpool still have several options on their managerial shortlist that they could turn towards in the coming weeks, as they look to hire an adequate successor to Jurgen Klopp. According to reports, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is top of Michael Edwards' list of candidates to succeed the current head coach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Zerbi has only spent an average of 1.32 years at each club he's managed during his career.

Writing in his team of the week column for BBC Sport, Garth Crooks feels that Liverpool 'could do much worse' than appoint De Zerbi and that what he has done at Brighton has been 'miraculous'. The pundit said:

"Much has been made about the decision of Xabi Alonso to remain at Bayer Leverkusen, but Liverpool could do much worse than offer Roberto De Zerbi the post. What he has done at Brighton is nothing short of miraculous."

The Italian's head coach's contract at the Amex Stadium doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, meaning that Liverpool would be required to pay significant compensation to secure De Zerbi's services. The Seagulls appointed the 44-year-old in September 2022, who has since overseen the south coast outfit's first continental campaign, following last term's sixth-placed Premier League finish.

Ruben Amorim ranks highly on the club's shortlist

De Zerbi is not the only option available to Liverpool heading towards the end of the 2023/24 season. The Reds are under pressure to wrap up their managerial search before pre-season begins ahead of next term.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim 'would consider' taking the Liverpool vacancy. The 39-year-old is one of Europe's hottest prospects on the coaching scene, with his most significant achievement being guiding the Lisbon giants to their first league title in 19 years during the 2020/21 season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool target Julian Nagelsmann is keen to see his future with the German FA sewn up before the EURO 2024. The 36-year-old sees his current contract expire after the European Championships, with any extension to his current terms potentially ruling him out of the race for a Premier League job, amid links to Manchester United and Liverpool.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 01-03-24.