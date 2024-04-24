Highlights Liverpool are eyeing up Feyenoord boss Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp, with €10m (almost £9m) compensation under discussion at Anfield.

The Dutchman is a top candidate for the Reds, who are aiming to secure their next manager ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Liverpool look to be in pole position to acquire Slot's signature, despite reported interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have made Feyenoord manager Arne Slot their first choice to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the dugout at Anfield this summer, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, who was speaking on Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast.

The Reds have been on the lookout for a new head coach since Klopp privately informed the club of his decision to leave at the end of the 2023/24 season, in November 2023, before making the announcement public in January.

Several names have been linked with the post, including Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso, and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, but attentions now seem to have been turned towards the Feyenoord boss. Slot has enjoyed a successful tenure in Rotterdam and could be set for a Premier League move this summer.

The Feyenoord boss is in the running to replace Klopp at Anfield

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool's bid to appoint Feyenoord boss Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp is 'moving fast'. Contact is expected with both the Eredvisie club and their manager, with compensation expected to be around the €10m (close to £9m) mark. Speaking on Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast on 23rd April, The Athletic's David Ornstein claimed that Slot appears to be Liverpool's first choice appointment:

"He’s definitely a strong candidate. I think he’s gone to the top of the bookmaker’s lists, and our information is that he appears to be the first choice now, and that’s being reported in many of the papers. Arne Slot does have the credentials. "He came very close, it seemed, to getting the Tottenham Hotspur job last summer. For whatever reason, he decided against it, and I think finances were also a bit of an issue in terms of paying what it takes, because I don’t think there’s a release clause in there. If they decide to go for him, that will be something Liverpool will have to get their head around. We’ve heard figures maybe even a little bit higher, and they will drive a hard bargain because they don’t want to lose him. "But hopefully, if they go forward with it, it will give the Liverpool fans and the club a little bit of clarity. It doesn’t sound like a foregone conclusion, and they will have to talk further. I think there has been contact. Tonight [Tuesday], we’re reporting on The Athletic between Liverpool and Slot, but it has not yet been between Liverpool and Feyenoord. So, there’s a bit of a way to go yet."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Slot's side have won 21 games out of a possible 29 throughout the 2023/24 Eredivisie season.

The 45-year-old is considered an 'excellent' manager

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have made 'direct contact' with Slot ahead of potentially succeeding Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout. The Dutchman is already considered an excellent manager with a style that could achieve 'special things' at the highest level in the Premier League.

The Italian claims that, despite reports that Slot has been on the radar of Barcelona and Bayern Munich, he is only aware of contacts with Liverpool as of now, putting the six-time European Cup winners in pole position to wrap up negotiations. Slot almost made the move to Tottenham Hotspur last year, but negotiations collapsed ahead of Ange Postecoglou's appointment in north London.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 24-04-24.