Highlights Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has chosen to move to Liverpool ahead of Bayern Munich, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Reds are on the hunt for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp confirmed he would leave Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Alonso is currently leading the Bundesliga title race with Leverkusen, and also has a Europa League quarter-final with West Ham United to look forward to.

Liverpool have convinced Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to make the switch to Anfield ahead of the 2024/25 season, according to beIN Sports presenter Richard Keys.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new head coach after Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the Merseyside giants at the end of the current campaign.

Liverpool's pending sporting director, Richard Hughes, and Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, will head the search for a new boss in the dugout over the coming weeks. Alonso is enjoying an excellent campaign with Bayer Leverkusen and has also piqued the attention of Bayern Munich.

Alonso has 'decided' on Liverpool move

A deal is not completed as of yet

After Jurgen Klopp confirmed his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, the Reds have been considering potential managerial replacements to succeed the legendary German head coach. Klopp has won almost all there is to win on Merseyside and hopes to conclude his final campaign with a second Premier League title, as well as a Europa League crown after already triumphing in the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool must now move forward with appointing Klopp's successor, as the end of the current campaign draws ever closer. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (25th March) that Bayer Leverkusen boss, Xabi Alonso, will wait and see what the Reds offer as they look to lure him back to the club where he enjoyed several successful years as a player. The 42-year-old is enjoying an impressive season at Leverkusen, where his side lead the Bundesliga by ten points, await a domestic cup semi-final and a Europa League quarter-final with West Ham United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayer Leverkusen's potential Bundesliga triumph would be their first top-flight success in their history.

However, Sky Sport Germany reporter, Florian Plettenberg, recently claimed that Alonso would pick a move to Bayern Munich over Liverpool, with the Bavarian giants also looking for a new head coach ahead of next season. The reigning Bundesliga champions will part ways with current boss Thomas Tuchel at the end of the campaign.

Despite this claim, Richard Keys, writing in his weekly blog, understands that Alonso has decided to return to Liverpool over Bayern. The beIN Sports presenter admits that things could go wrong in the process but has hinted that he expects the Spaniard to be in place on Merseyside next season:

"As I always say when I share news like this - these big deals can always go wrong. There’s a lot to go wrong when they’re blue riband, whether it’s a player or coach/manager involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool."

Liverpool reaching out to Klopp replacements

The Reds must consider alternative options to Alonso

Ben Jacobs has also recently told GIVEMESPORT (25th March) that Liverpool are at the stage where they will reach out to manager's camps and clubs. The journalist says that the Reds will do their process "by the book" and that they won't change their approach or timeline if other clubs come calling.

Alongside Alonso, Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi and German national team boss Julian Nagelsmann are expected to be in demand. The managers currently being spoken about could play a part in dictating the time it takes to confirm a Klopp appointment.