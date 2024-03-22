Highlights Liverpool are set to have seven managers on their list to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Xabi Alonso is a candidate, alongside Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim.

Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool are in the hunt for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the Reds to draw up a list of seven names which will be whittled down to three or four.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes were recently brought to the club and one of their first tasks will be to help identify who takes over from Klopp ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign. It's set to be one of the biggest decisions in the Reds' recent history considering how difficult it will be to replace someone who has won almost everything there is to win since arriving at Anfield.

The appointment of a new manager could impact multiple areas of the club, with some of their current squad likely to want to find out who is sitting in the hot seat before committing their long-term future to the Merseyside outfit.

Alonso the Priority for Liverpool

Sources have recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are currently preparing an offer to bring Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso back to Merseyside this summer. The Spanish coach is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich, with the 44-year-old having a major decision to make at some point in the near future. Alonso has been doing an impressive job in the Bundesliga and his full focus for now will be on ensuring his side lift the title at the end of the campaign.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 38 Wins 33 Draws 5 Losses 0 Points per match 2.74 Correct as of 22/03/2024

Journalist Raphael Honigstein, speaking on The Athletic's Daily Football Briefing podcast, has recently claimed that he expects Alonso to make a decision by the end of April. Discussions are currently ongoing during the international break, with the former Real Madrid midfielder wanting to stay respectful to all clubs involved. There's still a chance that he opts to stick with Leverkusen, but an offer from Bayern or Liverpool, two of his former clubs as a player, could be tempting.

According to a report from The Times, Alonso isn't the only name on Liverpool's list, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim also being considered. Even though it's looking like Alonso might be the first choice for the Merseyside outfit, they will have to ensure they have a host of alternatives lined up in case he opts to stay in Germany.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayer Leverkusen are the only unbeaten side in Europe's top five leagues this season in all competitions.

Related Five Contract Situations Richard Hughes Needs to Address at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp might not be the only big name leaving Anfield this summer

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool to Have a List of Seven Names

Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool will initially draw up a list of seven names on a long list of managers, before creating a three or four-man shortlist. The journalist adds that Liverpool are aware of interest from Bayern for Alonso, but they're not concerned by the competition. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I'm told that seven names will be put on a long list, and then three or four on to a shortlist. The whole point of getting Edwards and Hughes by mid-March is so Liverpool can now start the process. Liverpool are aware with Alonso that Bayern are also interested but they're not concerned by a rival, nor are they going to change their process or the speed at which they work. We hear a lot of rumours about Bayern already approaching Alonso or Liverpool already offering some kind of deal. That's not my understanding. Liverpool very much have a rigid process whereby first they get in the executives, then they look at the data, and that helps inform who they want to put on their list."

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Future in Doubt

Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract is due to expire next summer, leaving the Reds in a difficult position ahead of the upcoming transfer window. If Liverpool are unable to convince him to put pen to paper and extend his stay at Anfield, they could be forced to offload him to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that contract talks are yet to begin to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal. The respected reporter also adds that Spanish giants Real Madrid are starting to monitor his situation. The Reds aren't in a strong negotiating position, so it could be a difficult situation if Carlo Ancelotti's side arrive with an offer on the table.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt