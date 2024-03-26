Highlights Liverpool's hunt for a new manager might bring a surprise, as Michael Edwards is known for his strategic approach and connections.

Xabi Alonso is a top candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp, but Edwards' expertise could lead to an unexpected choice.

Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim are among the candidates on the shortlist.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to appoint Xabi Alonso to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer, but journalist Mark Ogden believes that Michael Edwards might catch fans off-guard with who he brings in.

Klopp announced earlier this year that he would be departing at the end of the campaign, and Alonso has emerged as an early candidate. It's no surprise, with Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side unbeaten in all competitions and running away with the Bundesliga title.

Edwards Could Make Surprise Liverpool Appointment

Speaking to ESPN, journalist Ogden has discussed the managerial situation at Anfield, hinting that Alonso might not be the manager to enter the hot seat at the end of the campaign...

“He knows six months before everybody else who the players are and who the coaches are. Which is why I think that he’ll pull a rabbit out of the hat with the next coach and it will be a surprise, it won’t be Xabi Alonso. We’ll wait and see, but I think Edwards is very key to this in the sense that he is the guy who Liverpool have brought back because they know he’s good. They know he’s the best in the world at what he does.”

Alonso is a prime candidate, alongside Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim, according to The Times, and Richard Hughes, who was appointed as sporting director earlier this month, has a strong relationship with the former's agent. The Reds are likely to face some strong competition to secure his signature, with Bayern Munich also keen on the Spanish coach.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 38 Wins 33 Draws 5 Losses 0 Points per match 2.74 Correct as of 26/03/2024

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are now at the stage of speaking to clubs and managers as they take the next step in their hunt for a new manager. Reports have claimed that Alonso is going to make a decision by the end of April, and the Merseyside outfit will need to have alternatives in case he opts to move elsewhere.

Ruben Amorim Could be Fancied

Sources have recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sporting CP manager Amorim is more fancied by the Reds than the media suggests. Although the 39-year-old has a lack of experience in the game and is yet to manage in England, he could be a bit of a wildcard pick for Hughes and Edwards.

Julian Nagelsmann has also been linked with a move to Anfield, but sources have revealed to GMS that the Merseyside club are only viewing him as an outside option as it stands. The 36-year-old will be in charge of Germany at Euro 2024, meaning he can't take over as manager until possibly mid-July.

