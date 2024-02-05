Highlights Liverpool in search of new manager to succeed Klopp, with Xabi Alonso being considered as a top choice.

Alonso has a strong connection with the Liverpool fanbase and has achieved success as the manager of Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool planning to resolve managerial situation before pre-season, with Ruben Amorim also mentioned as a potential candidate.

Liverpool are searching for a new manager to take over in the summer with Jurgen Klopp set to depart, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT that appointing Xabi Alonso could be a 'no-lose situation' at Anfield.

Liverpool are actively seeking a new manager to assume control at the conclusion of the season, following the announcement by Klopp that he will be stepping down from the role at the end of the campaign. Although the news may have taken many by surprise, Liverpool will have undoubtedly been working behind the scenes for several months, diligently identifying potential candidates.

Klopp informed Liverpool of his decision back in November, despite an announcement coming at the end of January. The Merseyside outfit have already had around two months to draw up a shortlist of replacements and there is still time until the end of the campaign. As a result, the Reds won't have to panic or rush into making a decision.

Alonso already has that connection with the Liverpool fanbase after spending five seasons with the Premier League side, winning the Champions League during his time at the club. Since stepping into management, the former Spanish midfielder is enjoying plenty of success on the other side of the white line and he currently has his Bayer Leverkusen side sitting at the top of the Bundesliga.

Xabi Alonso's record at Bayer Leverkusen this season Matches 29 Won 25 Drawn 4 Lost 0 Goals for 87 Goals against 20 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 05/02/2024

According to Football Insider, Liverpool has identified Alonso as their top choice to succeed Klopp in the managerial role, and they are actively planning to make a move for the Leverkusen boss. The club are keen on securing a resolution before pre-season kicks in, aiming to avoid any uncertainty lingering over their coaching staff during the crucial preparation period.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Alonso has been identified as a contender by the club but they are yet to open discussions with the Leverkusen manager. Alonso spoke to the media after it was confirmed that Klopp would be departing, and he was naturally asked about the soon-to-be vacant managerial role at Anfield...

“Speculation is normal, my focus is here on Bayer Leverkusen. I am very happy at Leverkusen with my players at the moment. Big surprise in Liverpool, of course — for what Jurgen did in Liverpool, I have great respect and admiration. I am not in that moment to think about the next step. I’m in a great place, I’m enjoying it and I think it’s the right place. That’s all I can say. What’s going to happen in the future I don’t know and I don’t really care at the moment.”

Dean Jones - Appointing Alonso a 'no-lose situation'

Jones has suggested that Liverpool need to find a manager who is capable of continuing their philosophy and that's not going to be easy. The journalist adds that Alonso, who has been described as a legend by Leverkusen youngster Florian Wirtz, would be unanimously welcomed at Anfield. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think the important thing for when Liverpool are looking at this situation is finding somebody that can try to continue to the philosophy of football. And that's not easy to find by any stretch of the imagination. Obviously, there will be adaptations that will need to be made in the post-Klopp era. But, I can see why when you think of what Xabi Alonso would bring to the club, it's beyond just an emotional attachment. There are very few people who support Liverpool, follow Liverpool, have any involvement with Liverpool, that would have a problem with Xabi Alonso being announced as their next manager. So I think it's a no-lose situation to go and give him the job."

Ruben Amorim a name 'to watch'

As per MailOnline, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is an outsider to climb into the hot seat at Anfield when Klopp departs in the summer. Liverpool could prise him away from the Portuguese outfit with ease, due to him having a £10m release clause in his contract.

Speaking on the situation, Italian journalist Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT Amorim could be one of the names to watch. However, he's unaware of anything concrete as it stands.