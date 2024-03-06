Highlights Liverpool managerial target, Xabi Alonso, has not made his mind up about his future, according to German journalist Christian Falk.

Alonso is currently set to lead Bayer Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title, amid potential interest from the Reds and Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp is now into his final two months as Liverpool manager at Anfield.

Liverpool managerial target Xabi Alonso has not made his mind up about becoming Bayern Munich head coach at the end of the 2023/24 season, according to German journalist Christian Falk.

The Reds are looking to appoint a successor to Jurgen Klopp, after the current Liverpool boss confirmed that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 season, after almost nine years in charge on Merseyside.

Alonso is currently enjoying a fantastic season as Bayer Leverkusen head coach and could guide them to their first Bundesliga title come the end of the campaign. The ex-Liverpool midfielder is reportedly a top target for both the Merseysie outfit and Bayern, who will both see managerial changes at the season's conclusion.

Alonso hasn't made his mind up on his future

The manager had been suggested to be 'open' to a move to Bayern

Last week, journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that Alonso is open to joining Bayern Munich in the summer. However, the 42-year-old doesn't have a written release clause in his contract with Leverkusen, hinting that he could be an expensive appointment. Any fee is negotiable with a figure between €15m (£13m) and €25m (£21m) expected. Alonso would only have a release clause in his deal come the summer of 2025, which would be worth €15m (£13m).

However, BILD journalist Falk now reports that Alonso hasn't made a decision on his future, amid interest from Bayern and Liverpool. The same reporter claims there have been no negotiations between the Spaniard and the Bavarian outfit and that the one-time World Cup winner hasn't indicated that he prefers a move to Bayern over Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statisic : Alonso made a combined 327 appearances for Bayern and Liverpool throughout his playing career.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently indicated that Alonso will take his time before deciding on whether to take the Liverpool job. The ex-Reds midfielder is emerging as the preferred to choice to replace Klopp at Anfield this summer, who will leave Merseyside as he feels he is 'running out of energy.'

Alonso is impressing in his second season at Bayer Leverkusen, with his side sitting ten points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich with ten games of the campaign remaining. A title success would represent Leverkusen's maiden league triumph, with Bayern failing to win the title for the first time since the 2011/12 season.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 34 Wins 30 Draws 4 Losses 0 Points per match 2.76

Klopp's remaining fixtures as Liverpool manager

The German head coach still has all to play for this season

Liverpool are now into the final two months as Klopp's reign as manager and will hope that he still has a trophy or two left in him before the season is out. The Reds face a particularly season-defining month in March.

Klopp leads his side to Sparta Prague in the first-leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on 7th March, before the return leg takes place on the 14th at Anfield. The European clashes sandwich a huge Premier League encounter with Manchester City on Merseyside on the 10th. Liverpool will pull four points clear of their opponents with a victory, but will slip two points behind with defeat.

The Reds then travel to arch-rivals Manchester United in an FA Cup quarter-final on the 17th, looking to secure their place at Wembley, before recouping during the season's fourth international break.

Stats according to Transfermarkt , correct as of 06-03-21.