Highlights Candidates like Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi, and Ruben Amorim are on Liverpool's shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds could appoint a new sporting director before the decide on their next manager.

Julian Nagelsmann is another name who performs well on Liverpool's data model.

Liverpool have Xabi Alonso as their leading candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield at the end of the season, but journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim are also on their shortlist.

Klopp announced back in January that he would be leaving Liverpool at the conclusion of the campaign. The Reds will be actively working on the appointment of a new manager ahead of the new season, and it could be one of the biggest decisions they've had to make in recent years. Klopp has enjoyed plenty of success in the hot seat at Anfield, so the Merseyside club have to get this next appointment right.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Alonso would be the fairytale addition, considering he plied his trade at Anfield as a player. However, he's likely to be a man in demand, so the Reds will need a list of targets in case they fail to secure their number-one option.

Alonso, Amorim, and De Zerbi are options for Liverpool

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Alonso will take his time before deciding his next steps, with Bayern Munich also keen on the Spanish manager. The Bundesliga side could have an advantage due to already having a structure in place, while Liverpool are yet to appoint a new sporting director.

Xabi Alonso's managerial statistics compared to Jurgen Klopp for the 2023/24 campaign Xabi Alonso Jurgen Klopp Matches 34 42 Won 30 31 Drawn 4 7 Lost 0 4 Goals for 99 105 Goals against 24 39 Correct as of 05/03/2024

Jorg Schmadtke followed Klopp out of the door earlier in the campaign, so the Reds will need to prioritise a sporting director appointment before deciding on a manager. As a result, they could fall behind in the race to secure a new manager.

As per MailOnline, Sporting CP boss Amorim could be another option for Liverpool. The 39-year-old is considered an outside candidate, but the Portuguese manager has done a superb job for Sporting since his arrival. However, the report claims that he is one name in a large pool of managers.

Journalist Dean Jones has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Brighton & Hove Albion's De Zerbi could be one of the favourites as an alternative to Alonso. The respected reporter suggests that De Zerbi would be an appointment that would satisfy the fan base.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having been at Liverpool for eight years, four months, and 26 days, as of 05/03/2024.

Related Michael Edwards Could Promote Duo if he Takes Liverpool job Liverpool could consider the internal appointments of Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter to sporting director roles at Anfield.

Jacobs has suggested that Alonso is the obvious leading candidate to replace Klopp at the end of the season, but they also want to appoint a sporting director first. The journalist adds that De Zerbi, who Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has previously admitted he admires, and Amorim are also names on their shortlist, and the Merseyside club are putting together a selection of candidates based on data and gut instinct. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Liverpool naturally want this sporting director, or somebody bigger than sporting director if it's Michael Edwards coming in first, then they want to determine the manager. So of course, it's obvious that Xabi Alonso is a leading candidate, but Ruben Amorim is on their list and has ranked highly in terms of the data that Liverpool are putting together to try and determine analytically as well as alongside gut instinct, who will be the best fit to step into the very big shoes of Jurgen Klopp. Roberto De Zerbi is another name that has been mentioned."

Julian Naglesmann ranks well for Liverpool

Amorim, De Zerbi, and Alonso aren't the only names Liverpool have on their shortlist. All three managers are contracted to their respective clubs, so it won't be easy to prise them away. As a result, the Reds need multiple alternatives as they plot their next appointment.

Another manager who ranks well on Liverpool's data model is said to be Julian Nagelsmann. The 36-year-old is currently the manager of Germany for the upcoming Euros tournament, but he was only brought in on a short-term deal. It's a worrying time for Liverpool supporters having to deal with the prospect of Klopp not being around, but they are in a position to attract some exceptional managers.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt