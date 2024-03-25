Highlights Xabi Alonso will take his time deciding between Liverpool and Bayern Munich, if the Bayer Leverkusen head coach chooses to leave his current job.

The Reds' newly appointed sporting director, Richard Hughes, is currently overseeing the search for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are also admirers of Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim and Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi.

Liverpool’s top managerial target, Xabi Alonso, will wait and see what the Anfield outfit and Bayern Munich produce in their offer for him to take over the reins as head coach at each club, as journalist Ben Jacobs hints that his decision could still take “months” to confirm.

The Reds are looking to hire a successor to Jurgen Klopp, who has confirmed that he will leave the Merseyside outfit at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, alongside sporting director Richard Hughes, will be tasked with appointing a replacement for the legendary head coach. Alonso is enjoying a fantastic season at Bayer Leverkusen and has piqued the attention of two giants of the European game.

Liverpool plotting a move for Xabi Alonso

After Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, the Merseyside outfit have turned their attention to securing his potential successor. Following his achievements with Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso is shaping up to be one of European football’s most talented young coaches, with journalist Jonathan Johnson describing his work as "phenomenal".

The 42-year-old took charge of the German outfit in 2022, transforming them from also-rans to title challengers. Leverkusen currently sit ten points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and are set to end Bayern Munich’s run of 11 consecutive league title victories.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across 38 matches throughout the 2023/24 season, Alonso has earned a total of 2.74 points per match.

Unsurprisingly, the former Liverpool midfielder has attracted the attention of his ex-club. Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT (23rd March) that Richard Hughes has been permitted by his current employers, AFC Bournemouth, to start working on tasks at Anfield, despite officially starting his sporting director role on 1st June. The Scot’s primary task will be to secure the signature of a successor for Klopp, with Alonso identified as the top target.

However, Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Alonso will pick a move to Bayern Munich over Anfield if he decides to leave Leverkusen at the end of the season. Recent reports have suggested that Alonso could decide by the end of April, giving the Reds plenty of notice if they need to move on to other targets ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 38 Wins 33 Draws 5 Losses 0

Ben Jacobs - Alonso will decide when he wants to ‘take an interview’

Jacobs feels that Alonso will decide when or whether he wants to take up an interview with Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The journalist hints that feedback could be provided regarding his availability during the international break but also suggests that the one-time World Cup winner, as a player, “wait a few weeks” or months. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's largely going to be up to Alonso to decide when he wants to take an interview with any club because he's focused on Leverkusen. He's got a cup semi-final on the horizon, and he's got a Bundesliga title to try and secure, as well as a Europa League tie against West Ham United. So, maybe this international break is a period where some feedback may be given to clubs to start the process. But maybe Alonso wants to wait a few weeks and months and be respectful to Leverkusen. "So, this isn't really about a mad rush. It's just about making sure that there's clarity come the summer. That can happen today or tomorrow, but if it's next week or next month, it won't set anything back. Naturally, Alonso is not going to just take the first offer made to him. He's going to wait and see what Liverpool do, and probably what Bayern do as well."

Liverpool admire Ruben Amorim

Whilst Alonso is regarded as Liverpool’s first-choice managerial target ahead of the 2024/25 season, the Reds must do their due diligence on alternative options. Bayern Munich’s presence in talks over appointing the former Real Madrid midfielder will undoubtedly ensure that the Merseyside outfit are considering other candidates in the background.

GIVEMESPORT sources understand that Liverpool are bigger admirers of Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim than is being widely reported. The 39-year-old is ‘very highly-regarded’ by Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes, and other influential members of the hierarchy at Anfield.

Our sources also understand that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has been earmarked as a good alternative to Alonso alongside Amorim. Meanwhile, German national team boss Julian Nagelsmann is only considered an outside candidate on Merseyside.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 25-03-24.