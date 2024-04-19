Highlights Journalist Christian Falk says Liverpool have spoken to the representatives of Niko Kovac.

Liverpool decided after the meeting that the Croatian will not be a top candidate.

Former player Max Kruse has described Kovac as being an "absolute disaster" of a character.

The agents of Niko Kovac "have spoken to Liverpool" as the Reds seek a new manager. The 52-year-old former Bayern Munich and Monaco boss is looking for a new club and his representatives have been hard at work.

Jurgen Klopp is standing down as Liverpool manager this summer after nine years at the helm, and a host of managers have been linked with the job ahead of the summer. Ruben Amorim remains the frontrunner for the job, while Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Bologna's Thiago Motta are among the other names to have been linked with the post.

Another name mentioned has been Niko Kovac, who was sacked as Wolfsburg manager last month. His team were 14th in the Bundesliga, and had been without a win in their last 11 games prior to his departure. Journalist Christian Falk has now reported that Kovac's agent were recently in Liverpool and held talks with the club about their client. It was not a fruitful discussion, though Kovac is not off the table for good.

But Liverpool are still monitoring him

Falk reports that Kovac is "not one of the top candidates", but he is on an "extended list" of potential new managers that the club will continue to monitor. That process will likely be led by Liverpool's new CEO of football, Michael Edwards, who returned to the club recently with increased responsibilities.

The journalist wrote in his Fact Files column: "Manager Niko Kovac was most recently released in Wolfsburg. Suddenly he is considered a candidate for Liverpool FC. He himself publicly downplays the interest. However, I learned that his agents were actually in England. It is also true that his agents have spoken to Liverpool.

"The result: Kovac is not one of the top candidates at Liverpool. But it is also true that he is on an extended list of candidates who are not yet an issue but which the club is monitoring."

What Kovac Himself Has Said

Kovac - described as being an "absolute disaster" of a character by former player Max Kruse - has briefly addressed his future himself, giving just a one-sentence response to the Liverpool rumours. He was keen to deny the report, despite it now emerging that his agents have had conversations with the Reds.

“There’s always a lot written about it, but there’s nothing to it," said Kovac, via Sportkrone.

GIVEMESPORT asked journalist Fabrizio Romano about Kovac and Thiago Motta recently, in relation to their links to Liverpool. He said he had heard "nothing" about either name in connection to the Reds.

"Honestly, I didn't hear anything about these two names," Romano said. "With Niko Kovac, nothing at all, and also with Thiago Motta at the moment I'm not getting anything concrete with Liverpool.

Dean Jones also backed it up, saying "The stories about Kovac seemed a little odd because, at the moment, there is no sign or reason as to why Liverpool would actually need a back-up plan," Jones said. "I do think there is confidence in finding an agreement over making Amorim their manager, but there has always been an acceptance that it would not be sorted out fast.

"As far as I am aware, nothing has gone wrong with early contacts and this is a case of sorting details around him becoming the next manager. The fact he is keen on moving to Liverpool as his next step is key and, while there is no actual agreement yet reached, this will soon move on to the next stage of talks when Liverpool’s contact with Sporting becomes active."

"He's doing a fantastic job at Bologna, but at the moment I'm not hearing anything serious in terms of contact with English clubs in general."