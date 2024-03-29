Highlights Julian Nagelsmann's contract talks with Germany could influence a potential move to Liverpool following EURO 2024.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso will not replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, who will leave his post at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Reports suggest that Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi could be the Reds' top managerial target on Merseyside.

Liverpool’s prospective manager target Julian Nagelsmann could see his contract talks “come to a head” with Germany before EURO 2024, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, after the head coach was linked with a move to Anfield.

The search for a successor to Jurgen Klopp has become a top priority for Liverpool, as the current boss has confirmed his departure from the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Despite being a potential candidate, Liverpool have received confirmation that Xabi Alonso will not be taking up the soon-to-be-vacant job. The Spaniard has expressed his desire to continue his tenure at Bayer Leverkusen beyond the current campaign. Nagelsmann is preparing his Germany side for EURO 2024, with the home tournament beginning in June.

Liverpool’s managerial search takes another twist

Liverpool’s search for a Jurgen Klopp successor has taken several twists and turns over the past two months. The Reds are indebted to the German head coach, who has won almost everything there is to win during his time at Anfield, including a Premier League and Champions League title. However, Klopp feels the time is right to step down at the end of the 2023/24 season after stating that he’s ‘running out of energy’ despite his current deal running until the summer of 2026.

Xabi Alonso had been touted as Liverpool’s top choice to replace Klopp this summer. The Spaniard is set to lead Bayer Leverkusen to their maiden Bundesliga title this term, sitting ten points above second-placed Bayern Munich. But on 28th March, it was revealed that Alonso is unlikely to be on Liverpool’s managerial shortlist after expressing his desire to stay at Leverkusen beyond the conclusion of the current campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alonso's Leverkusen are currently unbeaten this season, having won 33 of their 38 matches at a points per game rate of 2.74.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (27th March) that Julian Nagelsmann could be a ‘dark horse’ for the vacancy at Anfield. The current Germany boss scores very high on Liverpool’s data analysis checks alongside Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim. The journalist is keen to emphasise that data will only get candidates so far as the Reds consider who will be the right fit to succeed Klopp.

Julian Nagelsmann - Managerial career Club Matches Points per match TSG Hoffenheim (February 2016 - July 2019) 136 1.53 RB Leipzig (July 2019 - June 2021) 95 1.94 Bayern Munich (July 2021 - March 2023) 84 2.31 Germany (September 2023 - present) 6 1.67

Dharmesh Sheth - Nagelsmann wants his future sorted before EURO 2024

Sheth understands that Nagelsmann, lauded as "outstanding" by Joshua Kimmich, wants his contract with Germany, which will expire after EURO 2024, sorted out imminently. The Sky Sports reporter hints that a new deal with his national team would remove him from the equation for Premier League clubs. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“Liverpool know Jurgen Klopp is going. They must start doing their due diligence, which will have already started with a new manager. There's talk of Julian Nagelsmann. He wants his future sorted before the Euros. It's pretty clever that he wants to do that because if he can get a new contract sorted before the European Championships start, it takes the pressure away from him come the summer. Of course, there will be pressure because it's a home tournament, and he wants to do well in it. But he doesn't want that to depend on whether he gets a new contract as the national team manager. “So, that could come to a head before the end of the season. If he were to sign a new contract at Germany, maybe that would take him out of the equation for potential Premier League clubs. He’s also been linked with Manchester United and, of course, Liverpool.”

Liverpool make Roberto De Zerbi their top target

Following the appointments of Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football operations, Michael Edwards, and Liverpool sporting director, Richard Hughes, the Reds can now focus on hiring Jurgen Klopp’s successor. According to reports, following Xabi Alonso’s recent snub, Edwards has made Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi the Reds’ top managerial target. Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (16th March) that Hughes is a ‘big fan’ of De Zerbi, who has enjoyed an impressive spell at the Amex Stadium following his appointment in September 2022.

The Italian head coach replaced Graham Potter on the south coast following the former’s departure for Chelsea. De Zerbi built on the foundations laid down by his predecessor and elevated the Seagulls to a sixth-placed finish during the 2022/23 campaign, ensuring their first foray into Europe this term.

Despite being knocked out in the last 16 by AS Roma, Brighton remain in contention to secure qualification for either the Europa League or Europa Conference League this term, as they bid to become regular challengers in the upper echelons of the Premier League.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 29-03-24.