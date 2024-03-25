Highlights Liverpool are actively searching for Jurgen Klopp's replacement, with a list of 7 potential managers being considered.

Liverpool are in the hunt for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season, and journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that we're not at the stage where the Merseyside outfit are starting to reach out to potential replacements and their respective clubs.

Considering the success Klopp has brought to Anfield during his time in charge, replacing him certainly won't be an easy task. The German manager has won almost everything there is to win and it's set to be a pivotal decision in shaping Liverpool's future.

A host of names have been linked with a move to the Merseyside club, and the Reds will need an extensive list of candidates in case they are unable to secure their priority target. Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards were recently brought to the club in behind-the-scenes roles, and they are set to have a crucial say in who is going to replace Klopp.

Liverpool Have a Lengthy Shortlist

Journalist Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have drawn up a list of around seven managers who could enter the hot seat at Anfield ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign. The Reds will then whittle it down to around three or four names, with Hughes and Edwards to oversee the process. Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso is a target for Liverpool, and the Merseyside outfit aren't concerned by interest from Bayern Munich in the Spanish manager.

A report from The Times has also listed Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as candidates also being considered. Hughes has a strong relationship with the agent of Alonso, while he also attempted to appoint De Zerbi during his time at Bournemouth. Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Amorim is even more fancied by the Liverpool hierarchy than reports are suggesting and is highly regarded by Hughes and Edwards.

Xabi Alonso - 2023/24 managerial stats Matches 38 Wins 33 Draws 5 Losses 0 Points per match 2.74 Correct as of 22/03/2024

Journalist Raphael Honigstein has recently claimed that Alonso is using the international break to hold discussions regarding his future, while he's expected to make a decision by the end of April. Considering the season he's had with Bayer Leverkusen, it's no surprise that the Reds have identified him as a target. The Bundesliga side lead the way in Germany's top flight, while they are also yet to lose in all competitions this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola have a higher points-per-game in Premier League history than Jurgen Klopp (managers with 50 games or more).

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool Now Speaking to Managers

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are now at the stage where they are reaching out to managers and clubs as they take the next step in the process of appointing a Klopp replacement. The journalist adds that the names that are out there, such as Julian Nagelsmann, Alonso, Amorim, and De Zerbi, are all going to be in demand. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Now they're at the stage of starting to reach out to manager camps and ultimately clubs. They'll do their process by the book, they will trust in their project, and they won't change any approach or timeline just because they think other clubs are calling. Naturally, the names out there, the likes of Alonso, Amorim, De Zerbi, potentially Nagelsmann, of course, are going to be in demand. Of course they're going to have other suitors. People perhaps wrongly think that you have to be fast to get Alonso or another top manager. But the kind of managers being spoken about will also define the timescale themselves."

Julian Nagelsmann 'Profiling Well' for Liverpool

As Jacobs mentioned, Nagelsmann could become an option for the Reds in the summer, but the 36-year-old is currently leading Germany to Euro 2024. As per The Athletic, Nagelsmann has scored well on Liverpool's data model, but he will be unable to take charge until at least after this summer's tournament.

The Reds will likely want a new manager in place in time for the transfer window, ensuring they can bring in the right reinforcements alongside a new coach. As a result of him being preoccupied until mid-July, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Liverpool head in a different direction.

