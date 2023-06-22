Liverpool have had some extraordinary managers over the years in the Anfield dugout.

The Reds are one of the few clubs in the world where the man at the helm is almost worshipped and adored more than the club itself, a tradition which goes back almost 50 years.

This is due to the incredible history that Liverpool has, with their trophy cabinets filled as far as the eyes can see. Arguably, many will say that this is thanks to the boss, the man in the suit or the tracksuit.

It was difficult to narrow it down to just eight. With the help of TransferMarkt for data on achievements, here are the best managers ever for the 6-time Champions League winners.

8 Gerard Houllier (1998-2004)

For many, Gerard Houllier was the first Liverpool manager that they remember and arrived at Anfield in bizarre circumstances.

In 1998, the Frenchman was appointed, alongside Roy Evans, as the joint manager of the Reds. To this day, this is the only occasion that this has happened in the club's history.

After Evans left the club later that year, the rebuild began, bringing in the likes of Emile Heskey and Sami Hyypia.

Houllier also had huge faith in the academy, allowing the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Michael Owen a chance in the first team. They all shone.

The former Aston Villa boss went on to win an array of trophies, including an unforgettable treble in 2001.

However, after a forgettable final two seasons, Houllier was relieved of his duties.

Trophy Season League Cup 2000/01, 2002/03 FA Cup 2000/01 UEFA Cup 2000/01 UEFA Super Cup 2001/02 FA Charity Shield 2001/02

7 Joe Fagan (1983-1985)

As a member of Bob Paisley's backroom staff and one of the founders of the iconic "Boot Room", Joe Fagan stepped into his predecessor's shoes following retirement.

The Englishman quickly picked up the baton following the earlier success Liverpool had, with a stunning treble in 1984 - and famously securing the Reds' fourth European Cup.

Fagan made himself a loved figure by Scousers almost immediately, and turned out to be a great story after he was the reserve team coach throughout the 1960s.

After losing the FA Cup semi-final to Manchester United in 1985 and missing out on the league, Fagan retired from management.

Trophy Season League Championship 1983/84 League Cup 1983/84 European Cup 1983/84

6 Rafael Benitez (2004-2010)

Some will say it was a surprise appointment at the time, but Liverpool opted to look to Europe for their new manager after the departure of Houllier - and Rafa Benitez was the man that Ian Parry brought in.

There was a big task for the Spanish tactician to do after a poor few years for the Reds. But after giving Gerrard the number eight shirt, and bringing in the likes of Xabi Alonso and Luis Garcia, Liverpool quickly turned into one of the most exciting and plucky teams in Europe.

So much so, that they went on to win the Champions League in spectacular fashion against AC Milan in Istanbul, arguably the greatest final of all time.

After securing the Super Cup the following summer, Benitez added the FA Cup and the Community Shield to the collection before leaving the club in 2010.

Trophy Season UEFA Champions League 2004/05 UEFA Super Cup 2005/06 FA Cup 2005/06 FA Community Shield 2006/07

5 Jurgen Klopp (2015-present)

We couldn't put this list together without adding Liverpool's current manager, Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician arrived from Borussia Dortmund and made his infamous "doubter to believer" statement, which sent positive echoes around Anfield.

After a successful Europa League run in this first campaign, this set the foundations for future success, signing the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah.

While Klopp has been in three Champions League finals, he has gone on to win every single trophy up for grabs in club football, and there could be more to come.

Trophy Season Premier League 2019/20 FA Cup 2021/22 UEFA Champions League 2018/19 League Cup 2021/22 FIFA Club World Cup 2019/20 UEFA Super Cup 2019/20 Community Shield 2022/23

4 Tom Watson (1896-1915)

Some Liverpool fans may not have heard of Tom Watson, but the man has played a huge part in the history of Liverpool.

After being brought to the club from Sunderland, he spent a record 19 seasons at Anfield, a record that was eventually broken by another manager in this list.

Watson secured Liverpool their two league titles, and while they were relegated in 1904, his team bounced straight back the following year and then won the First Division again.

The Newcastle-upon-Tyne-born manager retired from the club in April 1915 and sadly passed away a month later.

Trophy Season First Division 1900/01, 1905/06 Second Division 1904/05

3 Kenny Dalglish (1985-1991 & 2011-2012)

It's not very often that one of the greatest players ever to play for a club, also ends up being one of the best managers ever as well.

However, Kenny Dalglish is an extraordinary example of how this theory was proved spectacularly wrong. Despite a forgettable second stint, this first, however, cannot be ignored.

The Reds were unable to replicate their form on the European stage due to the terrible events at Heysel, but three league crowns and two FA Cups capped off a decade where Liverpool completely dominated English football.

Trophy Season First Division 1985/86, 1987/88, 1989/90 FA Cup 1985/86, 1988/89 FA Charity Shield 1986/87 (shared), 1988/89, 1989/90, 1990/91 (shared) League Cup 2011/12

2 Bob Paisley (1974-1983)

Just missing out on the number one spot is Bob Paisley.

After Bill Shankly resigned in 1974, Paisley, another one of the founding members of the "Boot Room", took the reins and won an astonishing 20 trophies in just nine seasons, one of the greatest achievements by any English manager to this day. Considered as one of the best, Paisley secured six First Division Championships and three European Cups, and even had a set of gates named after him outside of the famous Kop stand following his retirement.

Trophy Season First Division 1975/76, 1976/77, 1978/79, 1979/80, 1981/82,1982/83 League Cup 1980/81, 1981/82, 1982/83 European Cup 1976/77, 1977/78m 1980/81 UEFA Cup 1976/77 UEFA Super Cup 1977/78 FA Charity Shield 1974/75, 1976/77, 1977/78 (shared), 1979/80, 1982/83

1 Bill Shankly (1959-1974)

It's not really up for debate. Bill Shankly is at number one, and rightly so.

While the Scot didn't win as many trophies as the man that eventually replaced him, it's how he embodied his ideology and captured the hearts of Scousers and Liverpool fans around the world.

The way that Shankly conducted himself not only with the supporters, but with the players, meant that there wasn't a single soul that had a bad way to say about him.

As the founder of the "Boot Room", Shankly brought in players such as Ian St John, Roger Hunt, Kevin Keegan and John Toshack, to name a few, all of whom became Liverpool icons and legends.

Not only is Shankly the greatest Liverpool manager of all time, but he's also, arguably, the best that England has ever had.