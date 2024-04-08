Highlights Liverpool's missed chances led to a frustrating 2-2 draw against Manchester United, dropping crucial points for the title race.

Darwin Nunez struggled in front of goal for the Reds despite assisting their opening goal.

Jan Aage Fjortoft says Erling Haaland would have scored a hat-trick at Old Trafford if he played for Liverpool.

Title-chasing Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, despite Jurgen Klopp’s side having 28 shots compared to United’s nine. The visitors also missed seven ‘big chances’, which resulted in a frustrating afternoon for the Reds as they dropped two precious points in their bid for the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool were dominant, but forward Darwin Nunez hardly had a sniff. He got the assist for the opener when his skewed header from a corner found Luis Diaz at the back post, who slammed the ball home from close range, but did little else in front of goal to impact the scoreline despite touching the ball 27 times in United’s penalty box.

Neither of his three shots troubled Andre Onana, which included a missed ‘big chance’, and the performance from Liverpool’s striker prompted former Norweigan footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft to revisit an old debate.

Haaland ‘Would Have Scored a Hat-Trick’ Against Liverpool

The Manchetser City striker has scored 30 times for the treble winners this campaign

Around the time the pair arrived in the Premier League two years ago, there was much debate about whether Haaland was good enough for Jurgen Klopp’s team. Following Sunday’s match, Fjortoft gave his opinion on X:

He said: “Remember the discussion about Haaland being not good enough for Liverpool? Stupid discussion, but still. We have to be honest, he would have had a hat-trick at Old Trafford yesterday.”

Man City snapped up Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for an initial £52 million in the summer of 2022, which also saw Nunez move to Liverpool from Benfica in a club-record £107m deal.

This is how Haaland and Nunez compare in the Premier League since their arrival.

Haaland Nunez Games 60 58 Goals 55 20 Assists 13 11 Goals per match 0.92 0.34 Shots 220 184 Shooting accuracy (%) 56.99% 51.32% Big chances scored 46 13 Big chances missed 56 44

Man City Trail Arsenal in The Title Race

talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan feels the Gunners are “in the box seat”

Haaland scored a remarkable 36 goals in the Premier League last season, shattering Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s longstanding record in his maiden season. His goalscoring prowess led City to a historic treble, where he also bagged 12 goals in 11 UEFA Champions League matches and three goals in a triumphant FA Cup campaign.

However, despite leading the likes of Ollie Watkins, Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke in this season’s goalscoring charts with 19, City find themselves in unfamiliar territory - third place behind Liverpool and leaders Arsenal.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordon feels the title is Arsenal’s to lose, and believes Mikel Arteta’s side can go on to win the rest of their games in a tricky run-in.

“I think Arsenal are really in the box seat, I do," Jordan told talkSPORT on Monday morning (10:10am).

"I think they’re in the groove and they could go on - with the exception of the Spurs game potentially because I think that could be the banana skin - and win all their games.”

Related Liverpool Have 'Almost Agreed Terms' With Ruben Amorim Liverpool have reportedly offered a contract to Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim to take over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Statistics according to premierleague.com - correct as of 08-04-24