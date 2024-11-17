Key Takeaways Liverpool vs Man City has been one of the Premier League's greatest modern-day rivals.

Jurgen Klopp has now left The Reds, though, and Arne Slot is hoping to guide them to Premier League glory.

The Merseyside club have historically excelled over City, but that stat has come under pressure in recent years.

Liverpool vs Manchester City has been one of the Premier League's greatest rivalries. While there is no historical hatred, unlike their respective battles with Everton and Manchester United, the two sides have been joined at the hip at the top of the English pyramid.

Come rain, wind or snow, Liverpool and Man City will be battling one another. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, two of the greatest managers of all time, enjoyed the contest with one another, but that is now over — and a new one is here. Stepped up Arne Slot, who has the task of guiding The Reds to just their second Premier League title.

Ahead of Slot's first fixture against Man City on the 1st December, we have decided to outline the overall Premier League record between the two sides. It's good reading for the Merseyside side, who can look back on history and realise they very rarely lose at home to The Cityzens.

Liverpool vs Man City - Overall Premier League Record Club Wins Draws Losses Liverpool 21 21 12 Man City 12 21 21

We have also laid out every single Premier League match between the two teams, with it worth noting that there were no fixtures in the league between 1996 and 2000 because Man City were relegated to the second – and briefly the third – tier. That is all history now, though.

List of Premier League Results Between Liverpool and Man City Season Match Venue 1992/93 Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City Anfield 1992/93 Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool Maine Road 1993/94 Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool Maine Road 1993/94 Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City Anfield 1994/95 Liverpool 2-0 Manchester City Anfield 1994/95 Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool Maine Road 1995/96 Liverpool 6-0 Manchester City Anfield 1995/96 Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool Maine Road 2000/01 Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City Anfield 2000/01 Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool Maine Road 2002/03 Manchester City 0-3 Liverpool Maine Road 2002/03 Liverpool 1-2 Manchester City Anfield 2003/04 Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2003/04 Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City Anfield 2004/05 Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City Anfield 2004/05 Manchester City 1-0 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2005/06 Manchester City 0-1 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2005/06 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Anfield 2006/07 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Anfield 2006/07 Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2007/08 Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2007/08 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Anfield 2008/09 Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2008/09 Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City Anfield 2009/10 Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City Anfield 2009/10 Manchester City 0-0 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2010/11 Manchester City 3-0 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2010/11 Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City Anfield 2011/12 Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City Anfield 2011/12 Manchester City 3-0 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2012/13 Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City Anfield 2012/13 Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2013/14 Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2013/14 Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City Anfield 2014/15 Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2014/15 Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City Anfield 2015/16 Manchester City 1-4 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2015/16 Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City Anfield 2016/17 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Anfield 2016/17 Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2017/18 Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2017/18 Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City Anfield 2018/19 Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City Anfield 2018/19 Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2019/20 Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City Anfield 2019/20 Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2020/21 Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2020/21 Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City Anfield 2021/22 Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City Anfield 2021/22 Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2022/23 Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Anfield 2022/23 Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2023/24 Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool Etihad Stadium 2023/24 Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City Anfield

1990s

They didn't play one another between 1996 and 2000

Man City were an inconsistent mess in the 1990s. They were challenging for European qualification in some campaigns, but they also had a prolonged spell in the lower tiers. If they hadn't won promotion from Division Two in 1999, they might not have dominated the sport later on.

Before that, though, they picked up four draws against Liverpool, winning once. Their single win came during the 1994/95 campaign as they narrowly avoided relegation — and, despite being a far stronger side, Liverpool did not have as much success as they hoped for. They only won three times, perhaps symbolising their ability to never win the 'expected matches' in their title races.

2000s

Liverpool dominated the fixture but City picked up their first away win

Man City were taken over by The Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, which kickstarted their dominance of English football. Just before they hit the jackpot, Man City and Liverpool had a reputation for producing some of the most boring matches in the league. They had a remarkable seven matches in a row where there was either just one goal or goalless. Hardly inspiring.

Man City picked up their first win away from home against Liverpool in 2003 as well; Nicolas Anelka scored twice, including one in stoppage time, as they came from 1-0 down to win 2-1. They only picked up two wins during the era, far worse than Liverpool's nine, but that was quickly going to change in the 2010s.

2010s

Man City started to win consistently after the takeover

Close

Man City won the Premier League title for the first time in their history in 2012. As Sergio Aguero scored with essentially the last kick of the game to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2, the Etihad Stadium erupted. They had pipped their biggest rivals, Man United, to glory with one of the most dramatic moments in the competition's history.

Finishing ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson's side on goal difference, their 3-0 win against Liverpool proved pivotal, coming in the middle of an era when City started to win more matches against The Reds. This includes one of the greatest matches from the Klopp-Guardiola era, as Man City beat Liverpool 2-1 in 2019 on their way to the title.

Going into it, Liverpool were unbeaten after 20 matches and seven points clear at the top of the table, however – in a tense match – goals from Aguero and Leroy Sane either side of Roberto Firmino's strike were enough for the Sky Blues to grab a crucial win and close the gap on the Reds. The game is best remembered for John Stones managing to clear a ball mere millimetres from crossing the line and preventing what would have been a crucial goal for Liverpool, who ended up losing the league title by just one point come the end of the season.

Liverpool did beat them eight times as well, though, with their 3-1 victory against Guardiola's side at the start of the 2019/20 season acting as a statement of intent. Barring a major delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Liverpool cruised to the title ahead of a dysfunctioning City side.

2020s

Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola was a legendary rivalry

In the 2020s, City have finally started to assert their dominance. They have lost just once in nine matches, but it's been far from straightforward with five draws. This included Man City's second – and Guardiola's first – win away at Anfield in 2021. They won 4-1 thanks to a virtuoso performance by Phil Foden and a nightmare display from the champions' goalkeeper Alisson. Guardiola's side went on to cruise to the title behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, in the 2021/22 campaign, the two teams played out two incredible 2-2 draws. The first, in early October, served as a pacesetter for the rest of the season. Sadio Mane slotted the Reds ahead just before the hour mark, but Foden restored parity ten minutes later. Mohamed Salah then stole all the headlines with an individual moment of brilliance, jinking his way past four defenders and scoring what looked to be the winner before Kevin de Bruyne equalised in the 81st minute.

Six months later in April, Man City retained their slender one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League as they fought out another classic 2-2 draw with them at home. They even took the lead twice through De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, but Diogo Jota and Mane pegged them back.

Upcoming Fixtures

The two are gripped in a title race