Liverpool extended Manchester City's winless streak in all competitions to seven games, while they have now failed to pick up a point in their last four Premier League outings. Goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah saw the Reds extend their lead at the top of the table by nine points over second-placed Arsenal, and Pep Guardiola's side by 11 points.

In Arne Slot's first taste of this particular rivalry, it was his side who started the brighter, with Virgil van Dijk's header rattling the goal post inside minutes. But they weren't made to wait long for the opener, with a world-class pass across goal from Salah evading Stefan Ortega and leaving Gakpo wide open to tap home at the Kop end.

Despite their onslaught of pressure, Liverpool were unable to add to their lead before half-time, while City could barely muster anything in attack, registering just one total shot in the first period to the home team's 10, four of which were on target.

Man City sought to gather momentum to start the second half, and saw more of the ball in the opposition's half inside the first 10 minutes than they had in the entirety of the first half. But in a flash, Liverpool had a glorious chance to double their lead when Manuel Akanji was caught in possession, with Salah closing him down, but the Egyptian somehow missed the target.

Guardiola's two attacking changes in which he brought Jeremy Doku and Savinho onto the pitch seemed to change the complexion of the affair slightly, with City looking more threatening and the most likely to score the second goal of the game.

However, in a moment of madness by Man City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega in which he brought Luis Diaz down in the box, Salah converted the spot kick to virtually put the game out of sight for City.

Man City had a chance with 10 minutes remaining to cut the deficit in half after van Dijk made an error leading to Kevin De Bruyne getting a shot away in the box, though Caoimhin Kelleher came out to meet it quickly, and by doing so, kept his clean sheet intact.

Liverpool vs. Man City - Match Statistics Liverpool Statistic Man City 44 Possession (%) 56 18 Shots 8 7 Shots on Target 2 7 Corners 4 3 Saves 5 1 Yellow Cards 3

Match Highlights

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher - 6/10

Had little to do defensively, especially in the first half with City able to register just one shot on goal, but looked comfortable with the ball at his feet.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5/10

Kept Matheus Nunes quiet defensively, while his long balls over the top to his attackers displayed his brilliance, especially his ball to Mo Salah in the build-up to the first goal. Had a few chances to find the back of the net from range but was unable to find the target.

CB - Joe Gomez - 7/10

Slotted into the back line with little fuss and didn't look out of place at all. Covered the space vacated by Alexander-Arnold well when he went forward.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

Mitigated Haaland's aerial threat, and could have had a couple of goals, hitting the post and heading wide with another effort from a corner.

LB - Andrew Robertson - 7/10

A regular feature going forward on the left flank, timing those runs well. Sniffed out City chances on his side of the field, and defended accordingly.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch - 8/10

Was very impressive in closing down Man City's midfield three in the first half, and continues his resurgence of form under Slot. Integral in preventing City from progressing the ball into the final third as often as they would have liked.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai - 8/10

Led the Liverpool press at times, and always sought to play the ball forward into dangerous areas, making some key passes.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Linked the play between the midfield and attacking lines well, making over 95 percent of his passes, which included playing some long balls forward over the top.

RW - Mohamed Salah - 9/10

Everytime Salah got forward, Liverpool looked a threat to score. His pass across the face of goal for Gakpo to latch onto was world-class. Made it very difficult for Ake and Akanji to deal with him. Had a chance to double their lead early in the second half, but didn't find the target. His penalty conversion doubled the Reds' lead.

ST - Cody Gakpo - 8/10

Made it very difficult for Walker to defend him. His run into the box to ensure he got a touch on the ball and score the opening goal was clever. Could have had more goals, though.

LW - Luis Diaz - 7/10

Didn't look at his electric best being deployed down the middle, but still did well with his pressing responsibilities to force City into making some errors at the back.

Sub - Darwin Nunez - 6/10

Brought some much-needed energy up front for Liverpool. But didn't make too much of an impact in the little minutes he had.

Sub - Jarrell Quansah - 6/10

First appearance in the Premier League since the opening weekend against Ipswich, playing right-back.

Sub - Curtis Jones - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Sub - Harvey Elliott - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Man City Player Ratings

GK - Stefan Ortega - 6/10

Perhaps a surprise inclusion, Ortega kept his side in the contest by making some key saves. His distribution, at times, was questionable. Played well until his reckless mistake that saw him bring Diaz down in the box ahead of Salah's converted penalty.

RB - Kyle Walker - 6/10

Looked shaky to start the contest, and struggled at times against the likes of Gakpo and Robertson coming his way. Did win the aerial battle though.

CB - Ruben Dias - 7/10

Looked the most assuring of the back line, making some key clearances and blocks. He was also accurate with his passing, and ensured Liverpool didn't stretch their lead too far too soon.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 6/10

His mistake when City were gaining momentum let Salah in for a two vs one opportunity, but thankfully for the Austrian, he blazed it wide.

LB - Nathan Ake - 6/10

Made some key tackles, and saw a lot of touches on the ball. Just couldn't find any real quality on his balls forward.

CM - Rico Lewis - 7/10

Guardiola doubled-down on playing Lewis in central midfield, and in the first half, he registered City's first shot of the game, though it was well wide.

CM - Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

Liverpool's midfield overpowered the German in every department. After completing just 86 percent of his passes, he was subbed off at the hour mark for a more attacking-minded player.

CM - Phil Foden - 6/10

Struggled to create any real chances in attack. Lost possession over a dozen times, and was unsuccessful in his ground duels. A very quiet performance aside from the booking he received to stop a Liverpool counter-attack.

RW - Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

A quiet afternoon for the Portuguese midfielder, with him having little impact on the game besides being strong in his ground duels.

ST - Erling Haaland - 5/10

Hard to give a rating when he barely received any service, but when he did receive the ball, he didn't pose any real threat with it.

LW - Matheus Nunes - 6/10

A very poor outing for Nunes, who offered little-to-nothing going forward down the left flank. As a result, he was subbed off, and Man City's attack looked more energetic almost immediately.

Sub - Jeremy Doku - 7/10

Looked lively after coming on at the hour mark, and looked the most likely to create something for the visitors. Was well defended, though.

Sub - Savinho - 6.5/10

Like Doku, Savinho's introduction changed the pace of City's attack, with them having their most successful spell with him in the line-up. However, he couldn't do much to help City get anything out of the game.

Sub - Jack Grealish - 6/10

Saw little of the ball in his 11 minutes on the pitch.

Sub - Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

Had a chance to cut Liverpool's deficit in half, but squandered his effort.

Man of the Match

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool should not hesitate in meeting their star winger's contract demands to keep him at Anfield. Salah always saves his best performances for playing against Man City, and today was no different.

With a world-class pass to set up Gakpo's opener, before converting from the penalty spot with pinpoint precision into the bottom corner, the Egyptian showed his class once again in one of the Reds' biggest fixtures of the season. A title-defining performance? Quite possibly, though it is still early days yet.