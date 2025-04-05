Summary Some of the top clubs in the Premier League are lacking a traditional number nine.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all in the market for a new striker.

A Premier League frontman reaffirmed his credentials with his latest performance.

If there is one position that is a dying breed in the modern game, it is the old-fashioned centre-forward. Having a goalscoring number nine used to be the first priority of clubs competing at the very top, but nowadays, finding players who fit the bill is a testing challenge that even some of the biggest teams are yet to find solutions to.

Chelsea's climb up the Premier League title has been stunted by their lack of clinical finishers aside of their main man Cole Palmer. The same can be said of Manchester United, with fans not convinced by Rasmus Hojlund, while Joshua Zirkzee appears more natural in a deeper role.

Even the soon-to-be champions, Liverpool, lack in that area. While Mohamed Salah's goals are more than enough to make up for it, neither Darwin Nunez nor Diogo Jota are consistent enough to maintain that role. However, all three may have to battle it out for a unique, Premier League-proven talent in the summer after he rubberstamped his credentials with another fine performance.

Liam Delap Impresses Amid Rumours of 'Big Six' Move

The Englishman was among the goals again for Ipswich

Ipswich went into their clash with Wolves needing a win to have any chance of closing the gap to the Black Country outfit, who sit just above the drop zone in 17th. As has often been the case this season, it was Liam Delap who provided the goods.

The England Under-21 international has been the Tractor Boys' main source of goals this season, and he was at it again as he beat the offside trap to poke home the opening goal of proceedings at Portman Road, giving his side an invaluable lead. The strike came just days after he notched against Bournemouth, where he showed great spatial awareness to pop up in the middle of the penalty area unmarked before rifling the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The finish against Wolves took the former Premier League 2 Player of the Year’s tally to 12 goals in the Premier League. Given the competitive nature of the division, that is no mean feat. However, to reach that figure while turning out for a side that looks condemned to relegation after not being able to see out the victory on Saturday afternoon, is an even greater achievement.

For context, only Rodrigo for Leeds United has scored more goals while playing for a relegated team in a single season in the last five seasons. In fact, if Delap manages to find the net one more time before the season is out, he would become one of the top eight scorers in a single campaign for a relegated side, matching the aforementioned Rodrigo, as well as Darren Bent and DJ Campbell on 13.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andy Johnson's 21 goals for Crystal Palace in the 2004/05 season is the most in the Premier League by a relegated player.

Given that he is still only 22, the future seems bright for the son of cult hero Rory Delap, and with links to a big move persisting, fans have seen enough to be convinced about the Ipswich star.

Liverpool, United and Chelsea Fans Call For Clubs to Sign Delap

Supporters have seen enough to convince them of the 22-year-old's credentials