Highlights Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be targeting Lille star Leny Yoro.

Yoro prefers a move to Real Madrid, but Premier League clubs can offer more money for his transfer fee.

Lille need to be cautious as Yoro can wait and move as a free agent if Real can't agree a fee this summer.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both after a centre-back in the current transfer window, with both sides making their intentions clear ahead of a busy Premier League season - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the duo could have a slight advantage in the race for Lille star Leny Yoro by being able to offer more than Real Madrid for the French youngster.

Yoro has burst onto the scene in Ligue 1, making 32 appearances from a possible 34 in the top-flight under Paulo Fonseca as Lille confirmed their place in the Champions League qualifying rounds. The 18-year-old is a player that is massively beyond his years in terms of composure, experience and height, with his impressive performances touting him with a move away already at such a young age - and that has seen Europe's biggest clubs interested in prising him away from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the summer window.

Man Utd and Liverpool are Chasing Leny Yoro

The defender has been a key performer for Lille at just 18

It is no secret that Yoro would prefer a move to Real, though Liverpool and United have been linked with a move for his services in the past couple of weeks.

A report by The Sun suggested that Yoro was set to be the subject of a £51million bid from United in the coming weeks, whilst Liverpool were thought to be 'actively pursuing' a deal for the young French star, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Real believing Yoro is "the next big thing".

Leny Yoro's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille OSC squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 4th Goals 2 =6th Clearances Per Game 3 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.1 =8th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =4th Match rating 6.74 10th

It's clearly a cat-and-mouse chase so far, especially with United thought to be at least closer to signing Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich and potentially going back in to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton, and so a deal for Yoro has been put on hold for the time being.

Jacobs on United and Liverpool's "Negotiation Stance"

Lille could have a huge decision to make in the coming months

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs confirmed that Real Madrid were the frontrunners in the race for Yoro's signature, though Liverpool and United could hold trump cards by offering Lille more money - potentially giving Yoro a choice to make when it comes to moving to England now, or to Real Madrid next season. He said:

"I think with Leny Yoro, Liverpool are one of the clubs - along with Manchester United - that are really keen. "I'm not aware of a formal bid at this stage, but the feeling from both Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain - who tried for Yoro in January - is that Yoro wants Real Madrid. "And the only thing the Premier League clubs have got which is an advantage, is they are prepared to pay a little bit more than Real are, and that gives them a stronger negotiation stance to go to Lille with. "But the reality is that Lille have to be careful because if Real can't agree a fee with Lille and Yoro only wants Real, then he can wait a year and ultimately move as a free agent."

Leny Yoro Has Drawn William Saliba Comparisons

The two young players possess very similar qualities

It's no surprise that Yoro will go on to have a superb career in football, especially having appeared in over 60 games for Lille throughout his short career and having been a consistent part of a team that has qualified for the Champions League, a signing such as his is a rare commodity that doesn't come around often.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yoro made France's Olympics 2024 squad and would have been the youngest player in the team - but he was withdrawn.

Having been compared to Arsenal star William Saliba, whoever signs him will hope that he can replicate the praise that the Gunners man has had so far with the north London outfit falling just short of Manchester City in the Premier League title race and qualifying for the Champions League - with Saliba being a huge part of their success in recent years.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-07-24.