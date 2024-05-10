Highlights Gary Neville believes ten Hag has better midfield options, but Jurgen Klopp gets the most out of his players.

Klopp managed a successful midfield overhaul at Liverpool, while ten Hag has struggled at Manchester United.

Despite having talented players like Casemiro and Mason Mount, ten Hag has failed to get a tune out of them.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has suggested that Erik ten Hag might have better midfielder options than Jurgen Klopp, but the Liverpool manager is managing to get the best out of the players he has at Anfield.

Liverpool underwent a midfield overhaul during the previous summer transfer window, bringing in Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch. A reshuffle in the middle of the park was necessary, with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain heading through the exit door.

Despite the upheaval in midfield, Klopp has managed to get a tune out of his players. Losing a host of key stars with plenty of experience can often be disastrous, but the German manager has done an excellent job in managing to deal with the situation, but the same can't be said about ten Hag.

Neville Would Take Man Utd Midfielders Over Liverpool's

Klopp is getting the best out of his crop over ten Hag

Speaking on the midfield situation at both Liverpool and Manchester United, Neville has claimed that looking at the players on paper, you'd take ten Hag's options over Klopp's, but there is a serious conversation to be had as to why the Red Devils' group are unable to perform...

"This is a serious conversation but players at United as to what happens to them. You'd have taken [Mason] Mount over Szoboszlai, you'd have taken Casemiro over Endo or [Sofyan] Amrabat over Endo. You'd have taken [Bruno] Fernandes over Mac Allister. You'd have probably taken Kobbie Mainoo over Harvey Elliott. You might have taken [Scott] McTominay over Curtis Jones as well. And you've got Christian Eriksen as well. They've got six players in that midfield that I think are good players. They might not be the best, but they're good players. If you gave [Jurgen] Klopp and a stable Liverpool that six and you swapped that five from Liverpool into Manchester United, what do you think would happen to those players at Manchester United? That's my concern. The other six players that are there, why is every player dying on their feet?"

Although it may appear like an outlandish comment from Neville, the wider point is that Klopp's ability to get the best out of his players is so strong in comparison to ten Hag's. The likes of Casemiro, Amrabat, and Mount were performing at a high level before their moves to Old Trafford but have struggled to perform under the stewardship of ten Hag.

Rather than a dig at Liverpool's midfield options, it's more of a question mark surrounding the capabilities of ten Hag and a pat on the back for Klopp.

Endo's future in Doubt at Liverpool

His game time has been limited

Sources have revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Endo's game time could be limited next season, with Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards looking to sign a defensive midfielder during the summer transfer window. It's understood that he would be one of the first casualties of the Arne Slot regime.

As a replacement, the Reds may target Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer, a player Slot knows well from his time with the Dutch club. Liverpool could be set for yet another reshuffle in the middle of the park when the market opens for business.