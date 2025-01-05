Premier League leaders Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw at home against bitter rivals Manchester United in a blockbuster Premier League encounter on Sunday afternoon.

The visitors arguably started the better of the two sides and their midfield duo in particular were getting lots of nice touches on the ball and were causing the Premier League leaders some slight problems early doors. Despite having a strong opening 10 minutes, Liverpool found success just after and managed to get a few shots off which troubled the United defence, with Alexis Mac Allister forcing a big save from Andre Onana after Mohamed Salah played a terrific ball over the top of the United defence.

After a spell of Liverpool pressure, United had a spell of around five minutes where they created a few good chances which resulted in corners but they still could not force a save out of Alisson. After Ruben Amorim's men had a good spell, the game quietened down a bit and Liverpool regained control of the match but United's midfielders and wingbacks stayed hard at work to pressure the league leaders into mistakes.

On the 43-minute mark, Rasmus Hojlund almost gave his side a 1-0 away lead at Anfield with a left-footed shot from a tight angle but it was met with a great save from Alisson who up to this point had not had a single save to make. This was the last big moment of the first half and after a relatively quiet and low-quality opening 45 minutes, Liverpool and Manchester United went into the break with the scoreline at 0-0.

Six minutes after the restart, United had a shock lead at Anfield and it came from an unlikely goalscorer. Lisandro Martinez smashed his shot off the bar and into the back of the net to give his side the lead with an emphatic finish.

United's lead did not even last 10 minutes and just seven minutes after Martinez's emphatic finish, Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool with a phenomenal finish right into the top corner after sitting down Matthijs de Ligt. The Anfield crowd woke right up after this goal went in and it set the scene for a potentially blockbuster final half-hour.

United were on the ropes straight after Gakpo's goal and found themselves under even more pressure when de Ligt handled the ball inside the box and gave away a penalty. The penalty was not given straight away but after a VAR review, it was awarded to the Premier League leaders and Liverpool's star man, Salah, slotted the penalty away but Onana probably should have done better.

A blockbuster end to the match is exactly what we got and 10 minutes after Liverpool found themselves in the lead, United pegged them back. A great low cross from Alejandro Garnacho was met by United's derby day hero Amad Diallo, who slotted a neat finish into the back of the net to make it 2-2.

In the very last chance of the match, Harry Maguire shinned a shot way over the bar. It was a very good opportunity but fell to probably the worst possible man to hit it home. This was the final action of the game and the points were shared in a tremendous 2-2 draw.

Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United - Match Statistics Liverpool Statistic Manchester United 52 Possession (%) 48 19 Shots 13 6 Shots on Target 4 6 Corners 9 2 Saves 4 2 Yellow Cards 3

Match Highlights

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK: Alisson - 6/10

The Brazilian made an excellent in the first half to deny Rasmus Hojlund. Other than that, Alisson did not have much to do and could not do much about the goals he conceded.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5/10

Really struggled defensively at times up against Dalot and in particular, Fernandes. Did not have anywhere near as much creative impact as he normally does.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

The Frenchman was calm and composed on the ball but at times he did struggle up against Hojlund.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

Found himself having to come out to the left a lot to help out Alexander-Arnold and he did not really put a foot wrong.

LB: Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

Battled well up against the pacy and tricky Diallo but like his full-back counterpart, offensively, he did not offer as much as he usually does.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

Another solid performance from the Dutchman. He was a calm head in what was a chaotic midfield at times.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister - 8.5/10

Relentless. This fixture is known for big tackles and intensity and Mac Allister lived up to that. He was everywhere on the pitch and started many good counter-attacks for Liverpool.

CM: Curtis Jones - 6/10

Didn't have much impact on the game and was taken off after an hour.

RW: Mohamed Salah - 8.5/10

A creative nightmare yet again. Salah was not as involved as he usually is for Liverpool but still created some great chances and got on the scoresheet yet again.

ST: Luis Diaz - 5/10

Never really got into the game and was substituted after an hour.

LW: Cody Gakpo - 8.5/10

Took his goal brilliantly well and continued his fine vein of form.

SUB: Darwin Nunez - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note during his time on the pitch.

SUB: Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Was difficult for United defenders to deal with at times and gave them a different dynamic up front replacing Diaz.

SUB: Conor Bradley - 6.5/10

Replaced Alexander-Arnold well and even went close to scoring at the end of the match.

SUB: Harvey Elliott - N/A

Didnt do anything of any note during his time on the pitch.

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK: Andre Onana - 5/10

Made an excellent save in the first half to deny Mac Allister but should have done better for Salah's penalty as he got good contact on it but still couldn't keep it out.

RWB: Noussair Mazraoui - 6.5/10

Dealt with Gakpo well at times but his attacking play was not good enough.

CB: Matthijs de Ligt - 4/10

The Dutchman had a solid first half but in the second half it fell apart. He was sat down by Gakpo for Liverpool's opener and gave away the penalty for the penalty which Salah slotted away.

CB: Harry Maguire - 7/10

The Englishman has come under a lot of scrutiny during his time with Manchester United but today, he was good. He was calm on the ball and made some top-quality tackles up against very skilled and quick attackers. He also missed a huge chance right at the end of the game to win it for United.

CB: Lisandro Martinez - 8/10

For a man who doesn't score many, Martinez took his goal exceptionally well.

LWB: Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Had an excellent first half. For most of the game, Dalot was an energetic presence up and down the flank and was causing lots of problems for Alexander-Arnold.

CM: Manuel Ugarte - 7/10

Battled well in the midfield and put in a lot of great tackles. Didn't really offer anything offensively though.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

The United academy graduate did not stop running. As well as his relentless work rate, Mainoo created a few chances and was one of United's better players.

RW: Amad Diallo - 8/10

Diallo was looking to create every time he got on the ball. He squandered a very good headed opportunity in the first half and actually ended up heading it away from goal but made up for it in the second half where he made it 2-2 with a nicely taken low finish.

ST: Rasmus Hojlund - 6.5/10

His pace and physicality caused some problems for van Dijk and Konate throughout the game but he failed to get on the scoresheet when he probably should have in the first half.

LW: Bruno Fernandes - 7.5/10

Pretty much everything United were creating was coming through Fernandes. Not only was he creating great chances, his energy, pressing and tackling were a huge asset for his side throughout the game.

SUB: Alejandro Garnacho - 7/10

Provided a great assist for Diallo and caused problems down the left after his introduction.

SUB: Leny Yoro - 6.5/10

Produced a perfectly timed tackle on Nunez. This was his only action in the game after his introduction.

SUB: Joshua Zirkzee - N/A

Didn't do anything of any note during his time on the pitch.

Man of the Match

Alexis Mac Allister

There were several great performances at Anfield from players such as Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo, however, Liverpool midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister was the glue for his side in what was a ferocious derby encounter.

The Argentinian was relentless in the middle of the park with his pressing and tackling and did not give any United player around him more than a second on the ball and this caused big problems for the opposition throughout the game. It was not just his off-the-ball work which was top quality, but his on-the-ball work was terrific too, and he was unlucky to not get on the scoresheet.

Even though Mac Allister was aggressive in midfield, with the ball at his feet he was as calm as can be and this helped his side settle the game down when things were starting to get out of hand.