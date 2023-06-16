Liverpool have been in contact with the respective agents of Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram and Gabri Veiga as they look to sign another midfielder at Anfield this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his options in the middle of the park during the current transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram and Gabri Veiga

According to the MailOnline, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined Liverpool in their interest in £35m-rated Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kone.

The same publication has claimed that BILD in Germany have reported the Reds have been in contact with the agents of the 22-year-old as Klopp looks to revamp his central midfield options.

Meanwhile, centre-back Ibrahima Konate has urged Nice star Khephren Thuram to move to Merseyside, who could be available at around £55m.

The 24-year-old told RMC Sport (via MailOnline): “If Khephren has the opportunity to come to a club like Liverpool, I think he will be surprised by the enthusiasm that will come behind him.

“It's up to him to work. He's still very young, but he has an incredible margin for improvement, so I'm confident.”

And Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed Liverpool could make a move for Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, who has €40m (£34m) release clause in his contract with the La Liga outfit.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds will make an imminent decision on their midfield targets in the coming days after already securing the addition of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister for £35m.

And Romano has claimed that Liverpool have been in contact with representatives of the trio, with the club having “many options” on their shortlist.

What has Romano said about Liverpool’s midfield targets?

When asked if Liverpool are pursuing Kone, Thuram and Veiga, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “These are all players they contacted, in terms of being informed on the situation.

“They're in contact with the agents of Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram, and Gabri Veiga. So, they have many options on the list.”

Which of the trio should Liverpool pursue this summer?

With the signing of Mac Allister already secured, Klopp will be eager to bring in another midfielder ahead of Liverpool’s return to pre-season this summer.

Kone, Thuram and Veiga have been regulars for their respective clubs this season, having made a minimum of 31 appearances in all competitions.

However, the latter’s goal contribution stands out from the rest, having hit the back of the net 11 times and provided four assists in 40 outings this term, hinting that he could be the most productive asset in the final third whilst Kone and Thuram have a combined total of three strikes.

But with Mac Allister likely to chip in with a decent tally of goals, Klopp could look towards someone to help anchor the midfield, in which Kone and Thuram would be the obvious choices.

Therefore, the 56-year-old head coach must weigh several factors to decide Liverpool’s primary midfield targets.