Liverpool sporting director Jorg Scmadtke has a direct connection that could help the club sign Manu Kone, BILD journalist Christian Falk exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Jordan Henderson’s rumoured exit would leave Jurgen Klopp’s side short-changed in the middle of the park and so it’s little surprise that they are linked with the 22-year-old ace.

Liverpool transfer news – Manu Kone

Liverpool’s interest in Manu Kone grew over the month of June as Klopp looks to nullify his notable midfield deficiencies further.

At the front end of June, David Lynch of Football Insider claimed that the club had been in touch with Mönchengladbach over securing Kone’s services.

However, there is worrying news. Gerardo Seoane, who is in charge at Gladbach, claimed that Kone is currently injured and will face a six-week stint away from action, though that is expected to be all he requires.

“The important thing is that it’s not a serious injury. It will take about six weeks.” Seoane told the DPA, quoted by Bulinews.

Whether his injury will have any dampening effect on a deal from being completed is yet to be seen, though it would mean a lack of pre-season involvement for the youngster, whether that is in Germany or England.

What did Chrisitan Falk say about Liverpool and their midfield situation?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about Kone, Falk suggested that the Reds’ sporting director Jorg Scmadtke is a keen fan, while the club holistically share the same admiration.

He said: “He’s also on the list of Liverpool. You know, Schmadtke has an eye on him for six months. Funny thing is that his son is working at Gladbach as a manager, so you see, the direction is very short.”

What will Manu Kone bring?

A history of injuries, unfortunately.

Excluding his present issue, the engine room operator spent 61 days out of action during the 2022/23 campaign, though he missed just three games.

Luckily for Kone and his employers, the majority of his time spent sidelined came in the off-season – but still, it is a worrying factor.

On a more positive note, the Colombes-born gem is a midfield enforcer who will largely attest his interest down to his defensive ability. Per Fbref, he racked up 1.52 blocks and 2.55 tackles per 90 last season, while completing 1.97 successful take-ons, too.

Football scout Jacek Kulig claimed playing with Kone is ‘like having one extra man on the pitch’ suggesting that he is no stranger to covering every blade of grass, something that Klopp will be impressed with.

At just 22 years of age and for just £34m, a fee reported by Fabrizio Romano, Klopp could get his hands on one for the future for – in the grand scheme of the football market – a good price.

What next for Liverpool?

There are doubts over the futures of midfield duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson amid speculation of heavy interest, despite losing James Milner and Naby Keita already this window.

The pair are prime targets for the ambition-driven Saudi Pro League, according to The Telegraph, though no formal proposals have been tabled.

According to The Guardian, talks between Saudi Arabian champions and Liverpool’s Brazil international have been held regarding the finer details but as mentioned, no offers have been made.

Should these two decide to move on to pastures new, it would be wise for Liverpool to go out and get someone of Kone’s mould.