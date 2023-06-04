Liverpool have Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone “on the list” ahead of a potential swoop this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will be looking to reshape his options in the middle of the park during the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Manu Kone

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are aware of Kone’s price tag, which could be somewhere between €35/€40m (£31m/£34m).

The Italian journalist has indicated that Gladbach could let the midfielder leave for that fee, with the Reds also working on a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

BILD journalist Tobi Altschaffl has recently spoken to Empire of the Kop about Kone, claiming the Merseyside outfit are looking to sign up to three midfielders this summer.

“The situation is very clear. Liverpool and Klopp. They want three new midfielders and are looking for them in the Bundesliga.”

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea were keeping an eye on Kone as the midfielder looks destined for a move to the Premier League.

And Jacobs has claimed the 22-year-old could be available at a “bargain price.”

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool and Kone?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think with Kone, Liverpool certainly have the player on the list, and he might be available at a bargain price. He’ll be well under £50m, more likely closer to £35m or in that ballpark. So, that’s certainly a name that can't be discounted.”

Would Kone be a good alternative to Liverpool’s other targets?

With Liverpool previously expressing an interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Kone could act as an alternative to the England duo.

The seven-cap France international’s availability for a relatively low fee already gives him the edge over Bellingham and Mount, with the former set to cost Real Madrid £108m and the latter valued at £80m.

But the Colombes-born star acts as more of a midfield enforcer than the Reds’ other targets, as shown by the fact he has registered just two goal contributions in 31 appearances.

However, what he lacks in attacking quality, he more than makes up for in defensive acumen, averaging a total of 2.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga this term, according to WhoScored.

Therefore, Liverpool could seek a bargain deal with Monchengladbach for Kone’s services and improve their depth at the base of Klopp’s midfield.