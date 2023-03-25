Martin Skrtel was once a tough-tackling Premier League centre-back for Liverpool but the Slovakian has now revealed how he has found joy playing as a number-10.

The 38-year-old spent eight years at Liverpool between 2008 and 2016 – winning the League Cup in 2012.

Skrtel also made more than 100 international appearances for his country and was named the Slovak Footballer of the Year on four occasions.

But despite stepping away from the professional game almost a year ago, the defender has not given up football entirely.

Indeed, the centre-back now plays for amateur side FK Hajskala Raztocno, who play in the eighth tier of Slovakian football.

Even more remarkably, Skrtel plays a completely different role for his latest club and has compared his newfound freedom on the pitch to the great Lionel Messi.

Skrtel reveals how he became a number-10

Speaking to the Athletic, Skrtel said: "When I went along for the first game, I said I'd go in my normal position at centre-back but after 10 minutes, I said to the coach, 'Listen, how about I play as the No 6?'. After another 10 minutes, I said, 'How about I play further up?'.

"I played a few games as a striker and got a few goals. Now I've dropped a bit little deeper. I basically get to run where I want. A free role — a bit like Lionel Messi!"

Skrtel's brilliant free-kick

Some may be wondering how comfortable the Slovakian is playing further forward, but he recently scored an impressive free-kick during Raztocno’s recent clash with FK Bojnice.

The ex-Liverpool star curled a delightful shot over the wall in a way somewhat reminiscent of Messi himself.

"I bet you couldn’t believe it was me, am I right?” he joked. “But it was me, I promise you.

"If I sent you the video of the one I took before that one, I tried to smash it and it went about 20 metres over the goal. Thankfully, the next one was better.”

Check out Skrtel's strike below:

VIDEO: Martin Skrtel scores free-kick for Raztocno vs FK Bojnice

Why is Skrtel playing Sunday League football?

Skrtel's decision to play amateur football stems from a promise he made his friends a number of years ago.

"I told my friends, ‘One day when I’m retired, I’ll come back home and play with you guys.

"It’s the team in the village where I was born. My parents still live there and I have many friends there. I do it for them. When I first said I was going to play, everyone was thinking it would just be for one game. We had more than 3,000 people there. Now, it’s usually about 500 to 600."

He added: “I’ve got nine or 10 goals this season. We’re second in the table, but I can’t say we want promotion. We’ve got quite an old team. Our goalkeeper, I think, is 56, and we have a few other players in their mid-40s. The most important thing is to have fun. We don’t push it."