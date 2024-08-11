Highlights Real Sociedad have offered Martin Zubimendi a new deal, but Liverpool's proposal surpasses financially.

Liverpool persists in seeking Zubimendi this summer, but Real Sociedad are doing everything they can to keep him.

Statistically, Zubimendi excels in passing and tackling, making him a strong fit for Arne Slot's system at Anfield.

Liverpool are pushing to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and according to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds' contract offer is significantly more than what La Real are proposing to keep the Spanish international.

Despite there being a midfield overhaul at Anfield last summer, Liverpool are still working on adding more bodies in the middle of the park. Zubimendi has been identified as the ideal midfielder to add to Arne Slot's system, and the Reds are currently working on a deal to bring him to the Premier League.

Understandably, Real Sociedad will be doing everything they can to try and convince Zubimendi to stay in La Liga heading into the 2024/2025 season.

Liverpool's Offer Trumps Real Sociedad's

The Reds are insisting on Zubimendi

Reports recently suggested that Zubimendi has been offered a new deal by Real Sociedad as they hope to convince him to stay at the club. Journalist Jokin Aperribay, who has reportedly met Zubimendi's agent, confirms that the proposal on the table is a 'significant contract improvement'.

Speaking on the Men in Blazers podcast on Saturday night, Romano has provided an update on the Zubimendi to Liverpool situation...

"Yes, Liverpool will insist in the next hours for Martin Zubimendi. Liverpool presented their project, they've been informed that Real Sociedad spoke to the player and to his agent to present a new contract proposal. So Real Sociedad are fighting to keep the player at the club. But it's also important to say that the financial proposal from Real Sociedad is nowhere near what Liverpool are offering to Martin Zubimendi. Then it's not just about money. Obviously, Liverpool are offering the history of the club, a big project, the possibility to play in the Premier League, but also in terms of financials, in terms of salary, Liverpool's proposal is way better. So they are waiting for the final decision, the final answer from Martin Zubimendi, but Liverpool are still working on this deal. I think this is going to be an important story for the next days."

Martin Zubimendi's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Wataru Endo Martin Zubimendi Wataru Endo Pass completion percentage 85.7 88.0 Percentage of dribblers tackled 54.8 32.8 Clearances 1.83 1.62 Tackles 1.66 2.51 Interceptions 1.25 1.05 Blocks 1.12 1.26

Although Wataru Endo arrived during the 2023/2024 summer transfer window, Zubimendi is a player likely more suited to the style of football that Arne Slot will be hoping to implement. The Spanish midfielder has shown excellent composure and ability to be the link from defence to attack during his time with La Real and his national team.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 11/08/2024